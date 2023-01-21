I'd like to invite you to bring the word hospitality to mind.
Place it on a table. Perhaps walk around it. What are the colors of your hospitality? Its curves or angles? If you take it in your hand, what is its shape, its heft? If you hold it to an ear, what do you hear? Does it have a smell? Bread fresh from the oven? A favorite grandmother's furniture polish?
Now (indulge me) locate your hospitality in time. Bring to mind an experience of giving or receiving hospitality that has stayed with you, and stay with that memory for a few moments. Let it bathe you.
I know I can’t imagine all the hospitalities you have known. I wish I could! How wonderful to know the myriad forms of generosity and reciprocity we have collectively experienced.
What I do know, however, is that the need to participate in this exquisite, lush, rewarding giving-and-receiving that we call hospitality is a trustworthy aspect of our human nature, and one I would like to lift up as a source of strength as we face into the challenges of 2023 together.
As some will be aware, the word hospitality is rooted in a kind of revelation. Etymologically, it traces through the Latin hospitalitas, "friendliness to guests," to hospes, "guest-host," to the Proto-Indo-European root ghos-, which can mean, equally, “host,” “guest,” “stranger,” and “enemy.”
At its very core, hospitality invites us into paradox and then suggests a resolution. When we welcome the stranger at our door, who are we welcoming — guest? stranger? enemy? host (ourselves)? When we receive hospitality, from whom are we receiving? What does it mean if we are all always host and guest, stranger and enemy, connected and interchangeable?
I wrote above that hospitality is a core aspect of human nature, and that may be a large claim.
I have two reasons for my belief, though. First, as ethical mandate or ritual, hospitality is such a reliable feature of human society across cultures and eras that I must trust it as an innate part of the human being in community. It is baked into our religious texts and humanist teachings. Here are just a few examples.
The ancient Greeks were bound together by xenia, a form of hospitality that not only required the householder to welcome travelers with food, shelter, and the best chair in the home but also commanded the strong to show mercy and justice to the weak.
Thus, Penelope feeds 108 guests for 10 years while husband Odysseus is on Mediterranean walkabout, a wandering that was itself divine punishment because the Greek warriors had defied the rules of xenia when they sacked Troy without due mercy.
Hinduism’s hospitality ethic is known as Atithi Devo Bhava, “the guest is God.” First mentioned by name in the 6th c. BCE Taittiriya Upanishad, Atithi Devo Bhava developed into a rich set of rituals for greeting guests, among them marking the traveler’s forehead on arrival to symbolize undividedness — the guest becomes part of the household.
The scriptures of the People of the Book, of course, lift up hospitality as a primary virtue. Judaism’s obligation of hachnasat or’chim, “welcoming guests,” is modeled throughout the Tanakh, nowhere more poignantly than in the story of Abraham, “well stricken in age,” hastening to provide drink and food and shelter to the three men who appear at the door to his tent.
In the Gospel of Matthew, Christ describes the righteous as those who fed Him, quenched His thirst, invited Him in, clothed and tended and visited Him — and clarifies that like hospitality toward “the least of these brothers and sisters of mine” is hospitality toward Him.
The Qur’an — rich in its emphasis on giving to those in need, including kindness and peace to prisoners — reaches back to the pre-Islamic Bedouin rule of unconditional generosity (karam) toward strangers in a brutal desert environment.
And Buddhism’s focus on the interdependency of all things gave rise in China to the practice of ganying, an awareness of “mutual resonance” between all people that facilitates seeing the other as self and welcoming the other not as stranger but as friend.
In addition to the historical and textual ubiquity of hospitality, a second reason I believe hospitality is innate in us is its presence everywhere I go — either the giving of or the need for it.
From the store clerk who runs into the parking lot in the snow after a patron who left an item at checkout to the child who gives a dying parent a home after years of estrangement. From the young family on the corner without shelter to the elder whose Social Security check has no chance of covering a food bill that has skyrocketed.
Food, shelter, comfort, dignity, and respect — these are universal human needs that are only growing in the second decade of the 21st century.
In my next two columns this year, I’ll look closely at the work of extraordinary people and organizations in our community who are doing what hospitality does best: greeting the divine in every other, being blessed in return, and showing we have it in us to meet our challenges compassionately.
Bronwyn Becker is a clinically trained spiritual caregiver with Touch of Care Hospice, serving Delta, Montrose, Ouray, and San Miguel counties, including the West End. She attends the Montrose Friends Monthly Meeting and grew up locally.