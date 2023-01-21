I'd like to invite you to bring the word hospitality to mind.

Place it on a table. Perhaps walk around it. What are the colors of your hospitality? Its curves or angles? If you take it in your hand, what is its shape, its heft? If you hold it to an ear, what do you hear? Does it have a smell? Bread fresh from the oven? A favorite grandmother's furniture polish?



