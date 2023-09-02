Identity theft! It wasn’t until I had a moment’s break in the middle of the emergency last week that I realized just what I was doing.

I thought the “representatives” from Microsoft were saving us from the bad guys. Then in a moment of quiet I asked myself the question, “What if these folks are not saving us from the bad guys, what if they are the bad guys?”



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?