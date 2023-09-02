Identity theft! It wasn’t until I had a moment’s break in the middle of the emergency last week that I realized just what I was doing.
I thought the “representatives” from Microsoft were saving us from the bad guys. Then in a moment of quiet I asked myself the question, “What if these folks are not saving us from the bad guys, what if they are the bad guys?”
And after rehearsing the past hour’s conversation I realized that I had just handed all kinds of private information to people who wanted to use it for their own gain, and my harm.
I shut down the computer and started changing passwords, feeling embarrassed and a bit shaken.
The feelings changed as day turned to night. As I lay awake in bed, what emerged was a fear I had never experienced before. I felt totally vulnerable.
Someone could, and wanted to, do harm to me or my loved ones and I had little recourse. My home, my life savings, even my own sense of integrity with my email contacts and facebook “friends” were at risk and I was nearly powerless.
And then, somewhere in the middle of my worry, I remembered. Howard Thurman, mentor to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., spoke about fear in his Jesus and the Disinherited.
Thurman’s book is not about how we can help the disinherited, the poor and oppressed, but about what Jesus has to say directly to them, right in the middle of their struggles. And one of the struggles he talks about is fear.
He states that “when the power and the tools of violence are on one side, the fact that there is no available and recognized protection from violence makes the resulting fear deeply terrifying.”
As I lay there reflecting on my own situation and on Thurman’s comments, I identified with that fear. Some unknown group of people now has the power and tools of violence over my identity. Who knows what might happen?
Two days later I was packing up our truck for work at the ranch. I was carrying the chainsaws and nearly stepped in a rodent hole. I am sixty-seven years old and recovering from a sprained ankle, the worst sprain ever.
At that moment of barely missing the hole something entered my mind. “Wow, that was close. It wouldn’t take much and I would never be working at the ranch again.” I felt a little powerless over it all.
Harm could happen and I can’t control all the factors. Fear, again. At that moment I also realized that nearly every elderly person I know faces this at one time or another. Fear of harm with little recourse.
Yet Howard Thurman does not stop in his chapter simply with a description of fear. He goes on to present what Jesus has to say about it. He points to the key passages:
“Do not be afraid of those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul . . . Are not two sparrows sold for a penny? Yet not one of them will fall to the ground outside your Father’s care. And even the hairs of your head are numbered.” (Matthew 10:28–30)
“Do not be afraid, little flock, for your Father has been pleased to give you the kingdom.” (Luke 12:32)
“So do not worry, saying ‘What shall we eat?’ or ‘What shall we drink?’ or ‘What shall we wear?’ For the pagans run after these things and your heavenly Father knows that you need them.” (Matthew 6:31–32)
Do not be afraid . . . for your Father . . .Your Father knows.
We have been talking about the attributes of God in this series of articles. God is powerful. God is faithful. God is good. Here is another attribute of God. God knows, with a complete, loving knowledge. The very hairs of our head are known by our heavenly Father.
Thurman recognizes this. He sees the solution to fear in recognizing that we are children of God. He writes, “Of course God cares for the grass of the field, which lives a day and is no more, or the sparrow that falls unnoticed by the wayside. . . . And he cares for me! To be assured of this becomes the answer to the threat of violence, yea to violence itself.”
As I lay in bed last week thinking of my own fear, and about Thurman’s comments about fear, I realized that the solution to my “identity theft” is a matter of profound “identity recovery.”
I am a child of God, a God who knows every mistake I make and who cares for me. I need not fear what may happen, for I am loved by an all-knowing heavenly Father.
Evan B. Howard, Ph.D. is the founder/director of Spirituality Shoppe, an Evangelical Center for the Study of Christian Spirituality. He is the author of many books and articles, including Praying the Scriptures. He leads workshops and seminars on Christian spirituality. He and his wife Cheri have two adult married daughters.