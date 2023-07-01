“Just do the best you can!” I remember hearing this from my parents. Though I cannot remember any specific incident, I remember hearing it when I thought a job was too big, something I felt I could not handle. I think I also heard it in employment situations — so many dishes to wash in so little time.

Over the past few years, as I have faced trials and temptations, as I have struggled with consistency in my spiritual disciplines, as I have navigated difficult relationships, I am hearing this phrase from my heavenly Father. “Just do the best you can.”



