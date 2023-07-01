“Just do the best you can!” I remember hearing this from my parents. Though I cannot remember any specific incident, I remember hearing it when I thought a job was too big, something I felt I could not handle. I think I also heard it in employment situations — so many dishes to wash in so little time.
Over the past few years, as I have faced trials and temptations, as I have struggled with consistency in my spiritual disciplines, as I have navigated difficult relationships, I am hearing this phrase from my heavenly Father. “Just do the best you can.”
As I pay attention to this voice, this phrase, I am discovering that it spares me from two errors. And indeed, these two errors are excellent examples of how not to do Christianity — our theme for this season. Let me explain.
The first error I tend to fall into is overestimating my aim. I plan to wake up early every morning and do devotions for two hours. I want to resist every temptation perfectly, never wavering. I want to change the world.
The Spirit of Jesus whispers inside, “Just do the best you can.” The Lord does not usually ask me to do what I cannot — except those moments of inviting me to walk on water. He leads me to grow in what I can do. I don’t have to stress out about doing it all exactly right, the way a good Christian should.
Just do the best I can. Sometimes I think I should be Mother Theresa or Francis of Assisi. God says just do the best you can. I don’t have to try and be somebody else.
How not to do Christianity? Expect more of ourselves than Christ does. Sometimes I think this is a plot of the enemy. We get these high ideals in our heads that we can’t reach as individuals or communities, and then when we fail to reach them we give up, declaring that the Christian faith is unachievable.
Or we live a defeated life, constantly beating ourselves up. Of course the Christian life is unachievable! That is what grace is all about.
“There is therefore no condemnation” (Romans 8:1). God works in us in the midst of our weaknesses.
The second error I have tended to notice lately is underestimating my aim. I grab an extra cookie. I let my attitude toward someone slack and I nurture judgmental thoughts. I gripe. And then I hear this voice, this kind, fatherly voice asking me, “Evan, is that really the best you can do?”
Sometimes I am lazy. I am tired or upset and I don’t want to hold it together. Yes, there is room for grace, and yet . . .
You see the phrase works both ways. “Just do the best you can.” It expresses the grace to be truly ourselves and not work ourselves under some unrealistic standard. But it also expresses the encouragement to be truly ourselves, to be and become our best selves.
Just as the enemy notices when we might be attacked with overestimation, so the same enemy will notice those moments when an attack of underestimation could cause us to slide into a slipshod faith. One way not to do Christianity is to let the distinctives of our faith collapse under the pressures of the world, the flesh, or the devil. Just do the best you can.
In his letter to the Philippians the apostle Paul exhorts, “work out your own salvation with fear and trembling, for it is God who works in you to will and act in order to fulfill his good purpose” (Philippians 2:12–13).
I love that phrase “work out your salvation.” Something is going on inside —God is working in us — and the only way it can emerge is for us to work it out, to play, to explore. We just do the best we can.
God is the one in charge but we have to do our part in all this or it won’t find its way out. But it must be the best we can, with “fear and trembling.” This is not some shallow, casual belief. This is God we are talking about. Salvation must find its appropriate expression. God works in, we work out. That is the way it’s designed.
So, when we face trials and temptations, when we are dealing with that difficult relationship, those disciplines we might prefer avoiding, let’s just do the best we can, OK? Let’s just do the best we can.
Evan B. Howard, Ph.D. is the founder/director of Spirituality Shoppe, an Evangelical Center for the Study of Christian Spirituality. He is the author of many books and articles, including Praying the Scriptures. He leads workshops and seminars on Christian spirituality. Views expressed in columns are solely those of the author.
