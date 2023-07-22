The managerial mindset in modern Christendom is one of the besetting sins of the modern church. For the past two generations, the church has convinced itself that its fruitfulness depends on refining our managerial techniques.
At the local church level, the idea is that having the right message, the right music, the right programs, the right jargon, the right clothes will bring success. At the state and national level, the church has put great stock in having the right PR campaigns, the right political candidates, the right voter turnout programs as the means to rescue our culture from advancing secularism. Is this leadership trend biblical and valid?
While there is no excuse for sloppy management, this formulaic mentality underestimates our need for God’s ongoing involvement in the redemption of mankind. The prophet Zechariah proclaimed that “Not by might, nor by power, but by my Spirit, says the Lord of hosts.” (Zechariah 4:6)
Eternal fruit, changed lives, changed societies do not happen by clever management or by wielding earthly power. God’s Spirit alone brings men and societies out of darkness into light.
There are several distinctives to the Christian life: God taking on human flesh to rescue us, His enemies; God in the flesh (Jesus) living sinlessly to show God’s intent for mankind; God in the flesh dying unjustly on a Roman cross as a perfect sacrifice for the sins which estranged mankind from the holy God; God in the flesh overcoming the ultimate enemy death through His resurrection and ascension into heaven.
All of these are revolutionary truths, but at a practical level, the giving of God’s Spirit to indwell all followers of Jesus is the piece de resistance of God’s plan of redemption. Without God’s Spirit living inside us, we can aspire to pleasing God, but we do not have the power to fulfill that aspiration.
Struggling in our natural capabilities to honor God is a losing proposition, but aligning ourselves with His Spirit who is resident in our innermost being gives hope for success.
This is where managerial Christianity falls short. It reduces spiritual success to a series of leadership decisions. Famed pastor, A. W. Tozer once said, “If the Holy Spirit was withdrawn from the church today, 95 percent of what we do would go on and no one would know the difference. If the Holy Spirit had been withdrawn from the New Testament church, 95 percent of what they did would stop, and everybody would know the difference.”
The modern church demonstrates that it is possible to attract a crowd and to induce that crowd to give money by technique, but the realignment of lives with God’s character and intent cannot be produced by mere technique. It is the work of God’s Spirit to transform the hearts of men.
The modern Church is mystified that its numbers and wealth are substantial but divorce, sexual promiscuity, addictions, broken families, etc., continue to plague congregations.
Professing Christians are a sizable voting block but moral standards in our society continue to crumble, moving ever farther from the biblical standard. Our influence on our families and culture is waning. Is it possible that this is due primarily to our reliance on technique rather than on an active relationship with the living God through the agency of His Spirit?
The prophet Micah asked, “What does the Lord require of you, but to do justice, and to love kindness and to walk humbly with your God?” (Micah 6:8)
It is in this third area that we are most notably failing. We are not walking humbly with our God when we tell God that we know how to build His Kingdom, when we pretend that we have the right strategy and methods to produce godly results.
The apostle Paul instructed us to “keep in step with Spirit.” (Galatians 5:25) The image here is that the Holy Spirit is counting cadence for us. “Hup, two, three, four.” Our task is to act in concert with His directions.
When He says, “left face” we must turn left. When He says, “on the double,” we are to pick up the pace. When He says, “halt,” we are to halt. This requires paying close attention, listening carefully. How do we do this?
First, by regularly reading His Word with a heart listening for the Spirit’s prompting, ready to obey as He moves our hearts.
Second, by deeply integrating prayer into our daily lives. We must not assume we can manage life with our superior techniques. We must humbly approach God confessing that we cannot produce eternal fruit without His direction and help.
May we have the wisdom and grace to walk humbly with our God, in stride with His Spirit. Only then will we see our lives, our families, our communities, our nation come into accord with His intents.
Doug Kiesewetter is a serial start-up business and social entrepreneur, having launched 13 for-profit ventures and many nonprofits over the past four decades. He is currently CEO of a Montrose-based solar manufacturer and chairman of Waterstone, a public Christian foundation in Colorado Springs. Doug is a member of Cedar Creek Church. He and his wife, Deborah, have two adult children and four grandchildren. Views in this column are solely those of the author.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone