The managerial mindset in modern Christendom is one of the besetting sins of the modern church. For the past two generations, the church has convinced itself that its fruitfulness depends on refining our managerial techniques.

At the local church level, the idea is that having the right message, the right music, the right programs, the right jargon, the right clothes will bring success. At the state and national level, the church has put great stock in having the right PR campaigns, the right political candidates, the right voter turnout programs as the means to rescue our culture from advancing secularism. Is this leadership trend biblical and valid?



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?