Let’s talk about faith. Everyone has it, including those who claim they don’t. Just because your faith is not tied into a deity, does not mean you don’t believe in something. Some people call faith "luck."

Sharon Salzberg, in her book entitled, Faith: Trusting Your Own Deepest Experience, says, “In my understanding, whether faith is connected to a deity or not, its essence lies in trusting ourselves to discover the deepest truths on which we can rely.”



