After Jesus has turned the ways of this world upside down in the opening of His Sermon on the Mount, “Blessed are the poor in spirit, those who mourn, the meek, the persecuted…”; after He redefines what a faithful life looks life; after he declares that all our good works come from God and then calls his hearers to a life of true righteousness; after he reminds us that murder and adultery start in the heart and that marriage is a sacred act (which was especially intended to protect women and children who would have had little chance for survival in a patriarchal society), He comes to the matter of speaking the truth at all times, “Let your ‘Yes’ be ‘Yes’ and your ‘No,’ ‘No.’” (Mt 5:37)
Jesus’ word about making oaths carries multiple echoes from the Old Testament including Leviticus 19, Psalm 50 and the Ten Commandments. He reminds us that the truth is the truth, and that the truth is not changed or enhanced by making a public oath.
Just as witnesses in a court are called to speak “the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth,” we are not naïve enough to believe that this is what always happens. When someone who is making a false statement says, “so help me God,” they are not making what is false true. They are just making it harder for themselves as they run away from the God who seeks to find the lost and carry them in his healing embrace.
The Ten Commandments undergird all that Jesus says in this sermon, just as they undergird Leviticus and the Psalter.
“You shall not take the name of the Lord your God in vain,” tells us clearly that it is wrong to use God’s name to our own advantage or to use God’s name in an attempt to hurt or destroy another person. In essence, to use God’s name in vain is to lie about who God is and how God loves us.
“You shall not bear false witness against our neighbor” makes this previous commandment even more explicit. If we, as the church, claim to speak for God, then there is no room for falsehood, or little white lies, or coverups. There is no room for pretending or for speaking out of both sides of our mouths, acting like we agree with someone so they will give us what we want or so they will like us all the more.
But it’s not the real "us" that they are liking, just the "us" that we are pretending to be. And it leaves us even further from the true community that God intends for us all.
Unfortunately, such lying happens in families, in towns, in schools, in the political arena, and in churches. We use our words to make ourselves look better, cleaner, stronger, holier, or more unbiased than we really are while we diminish our neighbors with whom we disagree, describing them in the most unflattering of ways.
And one of the most unfortunate outcomes of our lying, even about little things, is that when it comes to the big things, the truly important things about who God is, how He loves us, and the ways in which He wants us to live with one another, no one will believe us.
If church members in their everyday speech in their homes or in their daily lives in their communities cannot be trusted, why would anyone believe us when we speak about God?
When Jesus says, “Let your ‘Yes’ be ‘Yes,’ and your ‘No,’ ‘No,’” He is opening up one more layer of interpretation of the commandments in a way that we might understand them and live them out. And at the same time He is revealing Who He is. He is the truth. He speaks the truth, because ever and always and only, He is the truth: the truth about God, the truth about humankind, the truth about how we are to live in ways that glorifies God’s name. This is the opposite of taking God’s name in vain. It is also the opposite of saying yes when we really are saying no.
So in ways big and small, we ask God to help us in our speech and in our actions, that we would convey the truth of his heart in all our relationships. For it is by such means that kindness and mercy will be spread. Given the divisions and hostilities that seem only to get worse day after day, it is just what this world desperately needs.
Amy C. Schifrin, Ph.D. is a pastor and theologian who is president emeritus of the North American Lutheran Seminary and retired associate professor of liturgical studies and homiletics at Trinity School for Ministry. She is the author of numerous articles and a few books including, “Give us Lips to Sing Thy Glory”, “Tongues Thy Mercy to Proclaim." Views expressed in columns are solely those of the author.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone