After Jesus has turned the ways of this world upside down in the opening of His Sermon on the Mount, “Blessed are the poor in spirit, those who mourn, the meek, the persecuted…”; after He redefines what a faithful life looks life; after he declares that all our good works come from God and then calls his hearers to a life of true righteousness; after he reminds us that murder and adultery start in the heart and that marriage is a sacred act (which was especially intended to protect women and children who would have had little chance for survival in a patriarchal society), He comes to the matter of speaking the truth at all times, “Let your ‘Yes’ be ‘Yes’ and your ‘No,’ ‘No.’” (Mt 5:37)

Jesus’ word about making oaths carries multiple echoes from the Old Testament including Leviticus 19, Psalm 50 and the Ten Commandments. He reminds us that the truth is the truth, and that the truth is not changed or enhanced by making a public oath.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?