RELIGION: Listen before you speak

We have been exploring things that unite us in a divided age. Divisions can be significantly reduced by our investing ourselves in understanding our opponents.
Too often we project our own understandings and biases on those whose beliefs are different from ours. In so doing, we widen the chasm between us. By seeking to understand where they are coming from, we may not come to agreement on principles but we may commence a real conversation that reduces the perceived distance between us.
Bernard Fall, a noted war correspondent in Indochina in the 1950s and 60s declared that “nations lose wars because of incomplete ground-level intelligence of the most profound cultural variety, making them unable to grasp the mentality of the people they are trying to help or change or conquer, a mentality accumulated from thousands of years of history in a specific landscape.”
The disaster of Vietnam and many other conflicts in the developing world can often be attributed to the West’s failure to understand the culture, beliefs and mindset of the combatants. We arrogantly expected these people to see the world through our “sophisticated, civilized” lenses.
Many years ago I was deeply shocked when a close Ugandan friend stated that he would rather be ruled by a black tyrant than a benevolent white ruler. My friend, who later became an Anglican bishop, had narrowly escaped murder by Idi Amin. I could not get my head around preferring Amin to the English protectorate.
My friend’s comment led to hours of discussion spread over many months. My dismay at his statement led me to dig deeper into his culture and thought processes. Ultimately, he was telling me that the disrespect of being ruled by the Great White Father was so devastating that it undermined their very humanity.
When I understood the deep hurt brought by the European attitude of superiority, it became far easier to co-labor with my friend without becoming overbearing or dismissive.
In our age, all too often we insist that everyone conform to a specific orthodoxy before we will listen to them. College campuses are barring speakers who are pro-life or defenders of traditional marital standards or concerned about the side effects of the COVID vaccination. These people are considered heretics who are not deserving of a hearing.
Yet, the dismissed voices reflect a set of beliefs and experiences which must be acknowledged and processed if we are to function as a community. Treating people as beneath contempt does nothing to draw them into cooperation for the common good.
When David became king of Israel, some of his backers, the sons of Issachar, were noted as men who understood the times and thus knew the best course for Israel to take. (1 Chronicles 12:32)
As Christians, we must be careful to learn what makes people tick before we comment on their choices. We hope that nonbelievers will take the same care to understand us, but we have no guarantee that this will happen. Regardless of their attitude, followers of Christ must outdo one another in showing honor. We must not be wise in our own sight. (Romans 12:10,16)
This requires us to listen to others, to try to understand why they adopt their various stances. The famous playwright Eugene O’Neill said: “God gave us mouths that close and ears that don’t. That should tell us something.”
Proverbs 18:13 says “whoever gives an answer before he listens is stupid and shameful.”
We live in a culture which values speech more than listening. In my teens I spent a summer in Portugal. I was appalled by Englishmen who spoke no Portuguese. When a local did not understand them, they spoke louder and louder and louder. It was embarrassing and feckless.
In our society that habit seems to have become endemic. If we are not understood, we increase the volume, hoping to be heard and understood. It would be so much better if we sought a common language, a true conversation. As Saint Francis said, “We must seek to understand. Then to be understood. “
Carl von Clausewitz, the Prussian military theorist, declared that “intelligence must precede operations.” We should not devise an action plan till we understand those whom our plans will affect. The first step toward unity in our society is to listen and understand before we speak and act. Instead of reacting and dismissing, we must try to first grasp what is behind our opponents’ position.
Finally, James observed that with the tongue “we bless our Lord and Father, and with our tongues, we curse people who are made in the likeness of God… these things ought not be so.” (James 3:9-10) Will you join me in trying to listen to understand and then speak with grace?
Doug Kiesewetter is a serial start-up business and social entrepreneur, having launched 13 for-profit ventures and many non-profits over the past four decades. He is currently CEO of a Montrose-based solar manufacturer and chairman of Waterstone, a public Christian foundation in Colorado Springs. Doug is a member of Cedar Creek Church. He and his wife Deborah have two adult children and four grandchildren.