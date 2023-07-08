A national trend in the recent years has been for Christians to become serial church attenders. Through most of church history, believers belonged to one church for a lifetime unless a geographical move required a change. Today a believer may attend dozens of churches in a lifetime, committing to none of them.

This tendency reflects a growing attitude that church attendance is merely another consumer decision. If a church does not suit my tastes today, I find a church that does. The change may be because we develop a dislike for the sermons, the pastor, the music, or the other attendees. The focus is on our feelings and needs.



