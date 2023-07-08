A national trend in the recent years has been for Christians to become serial church attenders. Through most of church history, believers belonged to one church for a lifetime unless a geographical move required a change. Today a believer may attend dozens of churches in a lifetime, committing to none of them.
This tendency reflects a growing attitude that church attendance is merely another consumer decision. If a church does not suit my tastes today, I find a church that does. The change may be because we develop a dislike for the sermons, the pastor, the music, or the other attendees. The focus is on our feelings and needs.
Churches surely should meet some of our spiritual needs, but it is foremost a mutual act of submission to and worship of God. It is not about me, but about God.
Transient church attendance dishonors a key Biblical metaphor for the Church. In 1 Peter 2, the Apostle Peter describes Christians as living stones being built up as a spiritual house. Jesus is the Cornerstone.
The image is that God the Master Mason is taking stones from a quarry and fashioning them to fit together in a way that honors the Architect and Builder. The stones do not choose where they fit in the building. They are chiseled and shaped by a Superior Intelligence for a specific purpose.
The cornerstone is carefully crafted to be perfectly square and placed exactly level because every other stone will be put in place with reference to the cornerstone. If the cornerstone is off square, the building will be off square and may ultimately fall. If the cornerstone is not placed on the level, the building will lean.
Jesus as the sinless Son of God is the perfect reference point on which Christians build their lives. His perfections make it possible for us to fit together to fulfill our purpose in the whole.
The Christian life is not merely “God and me, one on one.” There is certainly a personal aspect to being a follower of Jesus, but there is also a corporate aspect to living the Christian life.
I cannot fulfill my purposes for God alone. The Church is not a collection of random stones strewn across an open field. We are stones being cut into a specific shape to fill a unique position in the wall of a building that displays the glory of God. Too many modern church attenders do not conceive that their association with other believers is part of that shaping process.
Having rough edges broken off our personhood is inherently painful, but the finished product is fit for use. A boulder from the field has the potential to be the capstone over a door or the lintel on a window but must be shaped and fitted for that purpose. That’s what happens in a long-term commitment to being part of a specific group of believers.
Too often believers change churches when the association becomes uncomfortable. However, church membership is not primarily about our comfort. It is about being shaped to be useful in displaying God’s glory. We are diamonds in the rough, but until the excess material is carved off, the glory within remains hidden.
That glory is disclosed first through the process of subtraction, of loss. The diamond must be held in a vise and hammered on for awhile to reveal its inherent value.
Few modern church attendees are ready to commit to be honed for God’s purposes. We view ourselves, not God, as the general contractors of our own lives.
My alma mater built a diamond-shaped medical school building that won numerous architectural awards for its aesthetic brilliance but wasted thousands of square feet in unusable acute angles.
Building to our own design without the direction of the Master Builder and the discipline of His appointed supervisors brings a disjointed, fragile outcome. Is it possible that many of the Church’s current imperfections are the result of people refusing to commit together to the long-term building process led by the Lord Jesus Christ? Are too many of us wanting to build freelance what we have in mind instead of being fitted together for God’s purposes? Do we at root aspire to be our own cornerstone, the reference point to true up all around us to our standards?
Are there legitimate reasons to change churches? Yes. When a church is no longer true to God’s revelation in Scripture, it is essential to leave and associate with another congregation. If Christ, as revealed in His Word, is not the Cornerstone of the building, it is no longer displaying God’s glory.
Are we willing to take the risk of submitting ourselves to long-term relationships that will change us to make us useful together in disclosing His glory?
Doug Kiesewetter is a serial start-up business and social entrepreneur, having launched 13 for-profit ventures and many nonprofits over the past four decades. He is currently CEO of a Montrose-based solar manufacturer and chairman of Waterstone, a public Christian foundation in Colorado Springs. Doug is a member of Cedar Creek Church. He and his wife Deborah have two adult children and four grandchildren. Views expressed in this column are solely those of the author.
