We are so blessed to live in the rural West, where each year we can celebrate our cowboy heritage and our agriculture with cowboys, ranchers, farmers, and young people proudly displaying their talents and skills at the county fair.
The very first county fair was held in Topsfield, Massachusetts, in 1818, so we have a rich and long heritage of celebrating the spiritual principles that developed from living and working on the land.
The Code of the West, the Western way of living, was based on spiritual principles with a deep connection to God, the Creator. Living among the beauty and grandeur of nature had a profound effect on a person’s life perspective and behavior.
Surprisingly, the cowboy era only lasted 30 years, from 1869-1890. Survivors from both sides of the Civil War began the cowboy era when they came west looking for a new life. It ended when the last of the big cattle drives ended. However, the spiritual principles of the cowboy era endured and spread all over the world. Many foreign visitors today expect to meet real cowboys.
The American cowboy exemplifies courage, respect, pride in his work, fairness, helpfulness, courtesy, reverence, and a deep faith. This was the Code of the West, which wasn’t written down until 1934, when author Zane Grey began writing his famous Western novels.
The Code was portrayed in the new movies with Gene Autry, Roy Rogers, Dale Evans, Tom Mix and other new cowboy stars. They encouraged their fans to always tell the truth, be kind and gentle to small children and old folks, respect the womenfolk, take pride in your work, be fair, always be helpful, be free from racial intolerance, follow your own belief in God, and respect the beliefs of others.
Today, the Code of the West lives on in the important work of the 4-H clubs. A. B. Graham started a youth program in Clark County, Ohio, in 1902. It was called “The Tomato Club” or the “Corn Growing Club”. T. A. Erickson, Douglas County, Minnesota, started local agricultural after-school clubs and fairs that same year. Jessie Field Shambaugh developed the clover pin with an H on each leaf in 1910 and by 1912, the groups were called 4-H clubs. (www.4-h.org)
In 1914 the Smith-Lever Act passed which created the Cooperative Extension Service as part of the USDA and nationalized 4-H clubs. Here in Colorado, 4H clubs began in 1910 as part of an outreach program by Colorado State University and is the cornerstone of CSU’s Extension program. The local program is based in Friendship Hall at the Montrose County Fairgrounds.
The 4-H motto: To Make the Best Better, is based on the spiritual Code of the West and is exemplified by the 4-H pledge: “I pledge ... My Head to clearer thinking, My Heart to greater loyalty, My Hands to larger service and My Health to better living for my club, my community, my country, and my world.”
When the cowboy era ended, rodeos grew in popularity, and with these gatherings a new way of expressing spiritual beliefs developed – the Cowboy Church. It started out with simple prayer meetings after the rodeo events.
The first prayer meeting was held in 1972 by Glenn Smith, a rodeo clown, who abandoned his career as a clown and became a spiritual leader. It soon became an important part of the rodeo.
A need for a permanent location developed and Cowboy Churches began as independent congregations. “You don’t have to choose between being a cowboy and a Christian. You can wear your boots with pride to the cowboy church,” said an early supporter of the new church.
The largest Cowboy Church is the Cowboy Church of Ellis County, Texas, which sees an average of 1500 people on any given Sunday. Here in Montrose, the Circle 3 Cowboy Fellowship meets every Sunday at 62885 La Salle Road. Most stationary churches have an adjacent riding arena where church sponsored events are held.
There are many versions of the Code of the West, but they are all based on the deep love and reverence for the Creator of All Life. One version says: Live each day with courage; take pride in your work; always finish what you start; do what has to be done; be tough, but fair; keep your promises; ride for the brand (be loyal); talk less and say more; remember some things aren’t for sale; and know where to draw the line.
A Cowboy Prayer by ”Clem Mcspadden: “Help us, Lord, to live our lives in such a manner that when we make that last inevitable ride to the country up there, where the grass grows lush, green and stirrup high, and the water runs cool, clear and deep, that you, as our last Judge, will tell us that our entry fees are paid. Amen.”
(Come celebrate at the Montrose County Fair, check out the local 4-H club’s exhibits, and enjoy the rodeo and other events all this week.)
Rev. Dr. Arlyn Macdonald is the minister of the Spiritual Awareness Center. She is also the Dean of the Spiritual Development Institute and author of five books. Views expressed in columns are solely those of the author.