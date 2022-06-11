RELIGION: Look on the bright side!

You’ve heard the phrase, “Just look on the bright side!” Well-meaning friends offer us these words of encouragement when life is not going well. The idea is that we will become more cheerful about our situation if we consider, for example, that something good might come out of it. Nice sentiment, but …
What I often do in these conversations is say a polite “thank you,” and walk off grumbling about how they have no idea what my situation (or the global crisis . . .) is like. What do you mean, “Look on the bright side?” Don’t you know what things are really like?
But then again, just where does this phrase come from? The image that lies behind this phrase is one of an object in the light. One side is shaded, the other is bright, like the dark and light sides of the moon. When we look at the dark side it is hard to make out what is there. Yet when we look at the bright side we see the object revealed with unique clarity. Details we were unable to notice when looking on the dark side are obvious when we look on the bright side.
What are things really like? In order to know for sure, it is not enough to dwell on the dark side. We must look on the bright side.
The apostle Paul was in prison, incarcerated for his defense of the gospel. He was dependent on others for his own basic support. He was awaiting a ruling that could easily sentence him to death. And on top of all this he was keenly aware of people out there carrying on his work, likely in disagreement with some of his views, in a spirit of rivalry. Here he was, stuck in jail just when the church needed him most, and powerless to do a thing.
The Philippian believers sent Paul some support through a friend named Epaphroditus. When Epaphroditus returned to Philippi, Paul delivered a letter through him to the Philippian church: the letter we know as the book of Philippians. His situation was anything but cheerful. Yet in this letter Paul chose to look on the bright side.
Philippians is full of joy. Paul remembers the Philippian church joyfully in prayer (Philippians 1:4; see 4:10). Paul identifies the aim of his ministry as their “progress and joy in faith” (1:25) and he encourages the church to rejoice together through both the easy and the hard (2:17–18; 27–30). He commands them to rejoice, repeating himself: “again I will say, Rejoice” (4:4). Then, shortly after this, as he moves toward the close of his letter, he exhorts the Philippian Christians to look on the bright side:
Finally, beloved, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is pleasing [lovely], whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence and if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things. (4:8)
What good is it to “think about these things,” to look on the bright side? Paul may be put to death. His own gospel is being twisted by pretenders. And yet Paul goes there: The gospel is being proclaimed even by his rivals (1:18); Christ is being exalted through Paul’s life or death (1:20); Paul himself perceives the benefits of either death or life (1:24–25). Paul’s Roman citizenship was of little value. What he wanted to remind the Philippians was that “our citizenship is in heaven” (3:20). God has blessed Paul through the sharing of the Philippian church (4: 15–19).
When we look on the bright side, it is not that we ignore the hard facts of reality in light of some Pollyanna illusion of happiness. No, it is rather that we turn away from the shallow perspective of the dark side to see the fuller and clearer picture of God’s truth. The bright side look shows the fullness of reality as the dark side look never can.
Furthermore, studies by the Mayo Clinic and others show that learned optimism (the psychological language for looking on the bright side) decreases stress, reduces risk of coronary artery disease, increases coping skills and even longevity. Even in the toughest of times, we must set our minds on the things that are true, honorable, and pure.
We all know well the struggles that surround us. Yet for the next few months our Church Page writer’s group will look on the bright side. We will be presenting articles inspired by Philippians 4:8. You will hear stories of justice, of loveliness, of things that are commendable and praiseworthy. We hope you can, through our contributions, begin to think on these things as well.
