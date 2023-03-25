Best-selling author Paul Miller led a seminar in Montrose last weekend. In his book, "A Loving Life," he writes that “creating an inclusive community is the holy grail of modern culture.

But actually doing it is extremely difficult. The very qualities that create a tight-knit community work against including outsiders.”  In many ways this tribalism is the bane of our society. Many in our society want to ban anyone who does not subscribe to the norms of their own tribe.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?