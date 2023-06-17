God tells Abraham to take his son Isaac and sacrifice him as a burnt offering. What are we to do with that?
There is an extremely odd statement found in 1 Kings 18. This chapter is the episode of the Israelite prophet Elijah vs. the prophets of Baal at Mount Carmel. In verse 28, the prophets of Baal begin to cut themselves according to their religious custom, trying to obtain Baal's attention.
We understand the text and the practice more since the discovery of Ugarit texts that explain a mourning rite by the Ugarit goddess Anatu over the death of Ba'Lu. In the text, she cuts herself to get the attention of Sippar, the Ugarit sun goddess. (KTU 1.5 VI)
This story fits the Ancient Near Eastern (ANE) concept of gods; they're not omniscient and often indifferent to people's affairs. Therefore, the prophets of Baal must engage in self-mutilation, trying to get Baal's attention.
The Biblical narratives are more than polemics, to be sure, but they're not less than them either. Where Mesopotamian, Egyptian, and eventually Greek cults thought of the sun and the moon as gods, Genesis says those are part of YHWH's creation and, therefore, they're not divine (1:16).
Similarly, ANE creations stories ascribe sexual activities and the sexual binary to their gods. In contrast, those are again part of YHWH's good creation in Genesis (1:27-28). So, as I pointed out above, the Bible is, in part, a polemic. And that needs to be seen to be understood as I return to my beginning question.
In reading Genesis 22, let me first acknowledge the omniscient author's opening statement, " ... God tested Abraham ... " And we, the readers, are cued in on that point as we read. Second, Abraham's faith statements in verses 5 and 8. Lastly, the author of Hebrews' insight (11:19). Abraham had seen God bring the child of promise from a barren and post-menopausal woman (Gen. 21:1-2); therefore, Abraham concluded that God could even raise the dead. These three facts speak to Abraham's faith; however, Genesis 22 also communicates something to the readers about the character of God.
The modern reader may recoil at God's request in Genesis 22:2 and could (often does – Ehrman, Oord, Spong) reply critically of God's character. To that point, I want to point out the logical fallacy of Presentism (Lt. nunc pro tunc). An example of this fallacy would be judging Aristotle for not being more progressive and anti-slavery in ancient Greece; there was no such movement in ancient Greece. People live in their time. Do not assume that Abraham had a modern reaction when God made this request. As grisly as it is, child sacrifice in ancient religious rites has happened worldwide. The ANE would be no exception. Unless we believe the Hebrew writers fulminated against something that did not exist (Deut. 12:31, 2 Ki. 16:3, Ezek. 16:20, etc.)
An important fact to consider in the Genesis 22 story is Abraham's religious history. Abraham's family had been middle Bronze Age, Mesopotamian pagans (Josh. 24:2, 15, Gen. 31:30, 35:2). There is archaeological evidence of ritual child sacrifices from that period and region. Therefore, since Abraham came out of such a religious milieu, perhaps in his theology, gods required child sacrifices.
When YHWH, speaking through the theophany, the Angel of the Lord said, "Do not stretch your hand against the boy, do nothing to him ... " (my translation LHEIB) YHWH was saying, "I'm NOT that kind of god! I don't need or want child sacrifice."
This story tells the readers that YHWH is not like the gods of the ANE. This story is as much a polemic as I illustrated above; the Genesis creation story is a polemic against ANE creation texts. Abraham grew up in a milieu of deficient theology, and now, he (like us, the readers) has to learn the true God is not like the false gods of the ANE.
It is easy to mistake Abraham as the only main character from Genesis 12 through 25; however, God is as much a central character! Where this story tells us about the faith of Abraham [see above ¶ 3], we also learn about the nature of the true God through this contrasting polemic. This contrast is missed if a person misses the polemic in this story.
