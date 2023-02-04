Another Lenten season begins later this month, bringing with it another opportunity to turn our hearts and minds toward a deeper relationship with God. We slow down, take time, and examine our internal spiritual lives and the way we live out our faith in the world around us.

The 40 days of Lent traditionally focus on fasting, prayer, and compassion (almsgiving) — all for the purpose of letting go of what distracts us from drawing closer to the source of love.



