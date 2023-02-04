Another Lenten season begins later this month, bringing with it another opportunity to turn our hearts and minds toward a deeper relationship with God. We slow down, take time, and examine our internal spiritual lives and the way we live out our faith in the world around us.
The 40 days of Lent traditionally focus on fasting, prayer, and compassion (almsgiving) — all for the purpose of letting go of what distracts us from drawing closer to the source of love.
But there’s more to Lent than the internal work of fasting and praying. We are also called to put God’s love into action. When we help others by showing compassion and generosity, we give people – and ourselves – a chance to experience God’s blessings.
These acts of love are living expressions of the change we experience through our fasting and praying. It’s not just about giving up chocolate; it’s about growing in God’s love by showing God’s love.
Because fasting, prayer, and compassion all require some sacrifice on our part, it is often hard to get enthused about the Lenten season. But what if we purposefully shift our perspective on Lent? Rather than focusing on the sacrifices we are making, we can focus on the love that inspires it. Rather than focusing on what the sacrifices are, we can focus on who the sacrifices are for.
Saint Thomas Aquinas wrote, “To love is to will the good of another.” Love requires self-sacrifice, giving of ourselves. This instinct to put other people’s needs ahead of our own, to sacrifice greatly for others, is the mark of a believer who embraces Jesus’ command to “love one another the way I loved you. This is the very best way to love” (John 15:12, The Message).”
We can all sacrifice more of our time or fearlessly give what we don’t think we can afford to help someone in desperate need. What does that look like in your life?
In the First Letter of John, we are told that “God is love” (1 John 4:8). Is it possible that by abiding in God’s love, and coming to better know the person of Jesus, we could be helped with our own pain and learn to journey more intimately with those who are most vulnerable in our world? For some, that may seem, on the surface, a superficial and inadequate response. But where might it lead us? Perhaps to a deeper, more intentional response.
What if this Lent, we commit to practice our faith to make the world better: more loving, more kind, compassionate, truthful, and rejecting hate and evil? What if we show our faith to others in ways that make life better for them? What if we are a tangible blessing to others? Here is an idea of how we can observe Lent this year from Paul’s Letter to the Romans:
“Don’t fake your love, be real. Run away from evil; cling to good. Be good friends who love deeply. If you see someone in need, do something about it. Don’t be a cause for others to trip over but bless those even when they disagree with you. Laugh with your friends when they’re happy; share tears when they’re down. Discover beauty in everyone. Don’t insist on getting even; that’s not for you to do, but be generous in your goodness to all people. And last, don’t let evil get the best of you; get the best of evil by doing good (Romans 12:9-21, The Message).”
In this Scripture, Paul explains that Christian behavior is doing everything for all people’s common good. He describes specific behaviors for loving others that Jesus himself modeled. Christian love is not just being nice to people; Christian love has a moral orientation toward the good of all. That is what Christian witness is, both during the Lenten season and throughout the year.
The love Jesus showed was not a candy hearts and Hallmark movies kind of love. It was revolutionary. It was a love that “believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things” (1 Corinthians 13:7, NRSVUE). This was the love Jesus shared in his public ministry. Jesus met people where they were and invited them to come to him, “all you who are weary and are carrying heavy burdens, and I will give you rest (Matthew 11:28, NRSVUE).”
During the Lenten season, we remember that at the heart of the Gospel story is a message of God’s deep, unwavering love for humanity. We remember the passion and death of Jesus, and that he loves us so much he was willing to suffer and die for us. We are called to love him in return by recognizing Christ in others. When we help those in need, we recall Jesus’ own words: “Whenever you did one of these things to someone overlooked or ignored, that was me — you did it to me” (Matthew 25:40, The Message).
Ultimately, Lent is a season of love expressed through sacrifice. It is a time when we remember God’s love for us in the person of Jesus the Christ, and we show our love for God in return through our own small sacrifices. May this Lenten season be a time for you to grow in your understanding of God’s deep love for you, as well as a time for you to grow in your love of God back through loving others.
The Rev. Wendy Kidd is pastor of Hillcrest Congregational United Church of Christ.