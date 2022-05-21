RELIGION: One body — reconciled

“So we, who are many, are one body in Christ, and individually we are members one of another.” Romans 12:5
It can be especially hard to make peace or find peace with someone or some person or group that we have seen as our rivals. And there are events in which there are “winners” and “losers.” She got the contract that really should have gone to me. He got the job even though I’m clearly more qualified. I don’t know how the judge could have decided in their favor. Clearly, they were in the wrong.
When we see ourselves in competition with a neighbor or co-worker, all too often we put the best construction on our own actions and the worst ones on our neighbor. It’s all too easy to forget that we are all one common humanity, regardless of the constructs of society that divide us. And more pointedly for those of us who claim to be Christians, i.e., part of the body of Christ, it is all too easy to forget how much we need each other, how deeply our lives are connected, and how in Christ, we have no life apart from each other.
That’s how it is when you share a body. When your right foot is aching, the bursitis in your left hip kicks in. When your eyesight dims, you prick your finger with a sewing needle. When your heart valve malfunctions, your brain can’t get the oxygen it needs. We all know this.
But what about the body of Christ? What happens when one part is angry all the time? What happens when a part is starving while another part is only concerned with their own affluence?
St. Paul tells us that this is what happened in the church in Corinth. (1Corinthians 11: 17-22) It is a clear admonition or corrective to any lack of concern for a neighbor.
The first step, then, to finding peace with those whom we think are getting what should be “ours,” is to open our hands. It’s a symbolic move, but it’s a reminder that if our fists are clenched tightly around whatever we think belongs to us, we have no way to receive all the gifts that God wants to give to us. Open our hands. They are part of our individual body, but they are also part of the whole body of Christ. Not only can they be put to work as instruments of service and care, when they are open they can receive the goodness of all that God intends for us.
I was reminded of this when I had a conversation with an old friend last week. He’s a professor and college administrator now, but a few decades ago he was a litigator in the California law courts. In the locale where he lived and worked he was well-known for his finely crafted arguments, his persuasive rhetoric, and his relentless pursuit of justice for his clients.
However, in that same town, there was another lawyer who matched him step for step in ability and talent. Everyone in the legal community knew of their sparring and their unremitting verbal attacks on one another. The two men were not close socially and my friend told me that the animosity was so fierce, that it was hard to think about the other man without using some very descriptive “four-letter” adjectives.
One Sunday, however, my friend, a devout churchman, was at the communion rail and had knelt down and opened his hands to receive the body of Christ. He happened to look to the left, and there just at the curve of the communion rail was his legal opponent on his knees, with his hands opened to receive as well, who, at that very moment had glanced to the right. They caught each other’s eyes and didn’t look away. In that moment my friend’s heart was opened to a brother, who, as St. Paul proclaimed, was part of the same body, in fact, they were true members of one another.
His colleague down the rail received the same gift that day. The next time they met in court their previous animosity was gone and they greeted each other warmly. They were still “adversaries” in the courtroom, of course, but they were not enemies in life, for they saw who they really were and to whom they belonged, for they were, indeed, “members of one another.”
How does reconciliation come? When we see our neighbor as God sees our neighbor, as one dependent upon His mercy for sustenance in each day. May we all come to see our neighbors and co-workers in such a light, for not only will our lives be better now, but our lives will also be signs of all the love that God intends for all His beloved children.
Amy C. Schifrin, Ph.D., is a pastor and theologian who is president emeritus of the North American Lutheran Seminary and an associate professor of liturgical studies and homiletics at Trinity School for Ministry. She is the author of numerous articles and a few books including, Give us Lips to Sing Thy Glory, Tongues Thy Mercy to Proclaim. She has two grown sons, two granddaughters, and can be seen around town walking Magnolia, her happy flat-coated retriever mix.