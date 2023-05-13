I recently learned a new term, shrikism, which seemed to describe a common failing in the Christian community.

A shrike is a small bird of prey, which impales its victim on a thorn so they can tear it to pieces bit by bit over time, often while the prey is still living. While this is an unappealing image in the animal kingdom, it is no more appealing when exhibited in human behavior.



