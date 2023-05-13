I recently learned a new term, shrikism, which seemed to describe a common failing in the Christian community.
A shrike is a small bird of prey, which impales its victim on a thorn so they can tear it to pieces bit by bit over time, often while the prey is still living. While this is an unappealing image in the animal kingdom, it is no more appealing when exhibited in human behavior.
Unfortunately, many Christians exhibit some form of shrikism in dealing with their opponents. We try to pin our enemies down and pick them apart piece by piece. I say “we” because most of us are guilty of this pattern on occasion.
In Luke 18:10-14, Jesus spoke a parable that described the essence of shrikism. “Two men went up into the temple to pray, one a Pharisee and the other a tax collector. The Pharisee, standing by himself, prayedthus: ‘God, I thank you that I am not like other men, extortioners, unjust, adulterers, or even like this tax collector. I fast twice a week; I give tithes of all that I get.’ But the tax collector, standing far off, would not even lift up his eyes to heaven, but beat his breast, saying, ‘God, be merciful to me, a sinner!’ I tell you, this man went down to his house justified, rather than the other. For everyone who exalts himself will be humbled, but the one who humbles himself will be exalted.”
The Pharisee, whose sect were the ultimate religious rule keepers, set himself apart from others. He appointed himself as judge, jury and executioner. He congratulated himself that he was not filthy like those around him. He presumed to know their hearts and see how fatally flawed they were. He prided himself on his own religious practices.
By contrast, the tax collector, a man whose profession made him a collaborator with pagan authorities, focused only on God. The tax collector understood that he was separated from God by his sin and in desperate need of God’s mercy. Jesus shockingly declared that the tax collector would be set right with God not the Pharisee.
In a society where many people are making moral choices abhorrent to Christians, it is easy to set ourselves outside the mainstream, pronouncing judgment on the sinners around us. We can pick our opponents to pieces over their contravention of Biblical norms. We can feel self-righteous that we attend church, give money, and deny ourselves pleasures to demonstrate we are different from those around us.
The Pharisee looks at others and says that, grading on the curve, he looks like an A student. The facts we shrikes recite may be true to some extent but they miss the whole point of the Biblical view of sin and salvation.
The tax collector looks only at God and realizes how horribly short of God’s standards he falls. Jesus commends him for his proper perspective. Christians often forget that all mankind sins and falls short of the glory of God.
Not only were we sinners in the past before our conversion, but we fail daily in living up to God’s righteousness. We think somehow we are superior to those who live licentious lives, but ignore that pride, deceit, selfishness, and violence infect our lives, too. In our arrogance, we are oblivious to our own need for God's mercy. We focus on ripping to pieces everyone who fails to meet our behavioral standards.
Does this mean that Christians should not urge their neighbor to bring their lives into conformance with God’s instructions?
Of course not; we believe our Creator and Redeemer knows what makes for a successful life and that we are happiest when we submit to His direction in our lives. However, humble acknowledgment of our own sinfulness gives us a different outlook on our sinning neighbor. We are all in need of mercy and grace.
Our goal is not to destroy those we disagree with but to have empathy and compassion for the struggles in their lives. We must aim to help them make healthier choices not to decimate them.
Paul in Romans 5:10 says that “while we were enemies we were reconciled to God by the death of His Son.” God did not wait for us to get our act together before he reached out to us. He entered our messy lives to help us find the healing we needed.
Christians must not stand on the fringes of society and critique. We must befriend those making unwise choices. We must trust God’s Spirit to teach us how to best love them and give them the aid they need.
It is God’s kindness that draws men to repentance (Romans 2:4), not man’s shrikism. Do we choose to be God’s agents for healing or bloodthirsty shrikes?
Doug Kiesewetter is a serial start-up business and social entrepreneur, having launched 13 for-profit ventures and many non-profits over the past 4 decades. He is currently CEO of a Montrose-based solar manufacturer and chairman of Waterstone, a public Christian foundation in Colorado Springs. Doug is a member of Cedar Creek Church. He and his wife Deborah have two adult children and four grandchildren.
Views expressed in columns are solely those of the author.