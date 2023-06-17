I have a poster that says “when the power of love overcomes the love of power — the world will know peace." It’s attributed to Jimi Hendrix. Pretty simple, very true, and to me it is very powerful. Oh how I wish the whole world felt this way!
Shane Claiborne, co-founder of Red Letter Christians, asks us “what would our lives look like if we were driven by love?"
I’ve mentioned before I’m kind of a Shane Claiborne groupie. He intentionally works in the worst neighborhood of Philly and carries out a multifaceted ministry that turns away no one. When he travels, it’s in a converted school bus with a blacksmith who turns guns into gardening tools.
In his article “Love requires us to stand up to injustice," he lets us know we are invited to broaden God’s Kingdom by filling the world with the currency of love.
Think about it; where there are people loving one another, God is visible in the world. Claiborne says God’s law can be summed up in one word: love. “Love always seeks the flourishing of every person and creature”. No one has ever seen God (since Jesus left this Earth), but if we love one another, God lives in us and God’s love is made complete in us” (1 John 4:12).
Okey dokey then! What does love require of us?
“The red letters in Scripture, where the words of Jesus are printed in red, is where the movement of Red Letter Christians was birthed. We are people who aspire to live as if Jesus meant the things He said.” (Claiborne).
Well, easy enough, don’t you think? Jesus did enter a world of violence and He exposes, absorbs and subverts it at every turn. Can we be like that? Can I be like that?
I have a feeling that I’m not alone in thinking we are at a critical moment in history, both here in the US and in the world. I shudder while listening to simple news, not all the opinions and mockery that are added to enhance the ratings.
Many see our country as fragile and fractured, indeed the whole world. Even in our little town, just read the opinions in our paper. And not just opinions are shared, but whoever is disagreed with has to be put down or degraded to further enhance the point. I tend to be optimistic, but holy cow! It can be brutal out there! How do we lovingly deal with this? How do we train ourselves in love and ground ourselves in nonviolence and hope that it spreads? How do we become peacemakers who will choose love instead of fear?
What does love require of us? Is it perhaps taking in teen moms, standing with women who chose to have an abortion instead of condemning them, welcoming refugees, standing up against killing — both legal and illegal?
Love is contagious! It’s how we preach with our lives! It is how I want to preach with my life!
Claiborne says: “in our modern world, much of our Christian faith has been driven by fear instead of love."
The invitation from Scripture is this – What would our lives look like if we were driven by love? Is this an invitation to take the Scripture and let love shape our policies on immigration, gun control, abortion, the death penalty, poverty, healthcare, racial justice and every other issue?
It is on us to bring the pain of the marginalized and suffering to those who have the power to change things. Claiborne suggests “ protestifying," exposing injustice and amplifying the people impacted and casting an alternative vision for the future.
He calls it being a “prophetic conscience” and tells of a prayer vigil at the Capitol where every speaker was accompanied by a DREAMer to share their story. They collected the dreams of over 1000 immigrant families and presented them to Congress. His group also led an event where they carried a white rose and red rose to remember murder victims and the victims of executions to the Supreme Court to ask for the end of the death penalty. Those are pretty big events — what can we do closer to home?
So, what does love require of us? To act justly, and to love with mercy and walk humbly with our God. (Micah 6:8) I need to hear this again and again! You?
Mary Vader is No. 7 of 11 children raised on a Gunnison ranch. She is a pediatrician, a hospital chaplain and an active member of Saint Mary Parish. She is part of a surgical team that has done medical missions all over the world for 30 years.
