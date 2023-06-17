I have a poster that says “when the power of love overcomes the love of power — the world will know peace." It’s attributed to Jimi Hendrix. Pretty simple, very true, and to me it is very powerful. Oh how I wish the whole world felt this way!

Shane Claiborne, co-founder of Red Letter Christians, asks us “what would our lives look like if we were driven by love?"



