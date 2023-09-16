On the night before Jesus was crucified, He hosted a supper with His twelve closest associates. Matthew described that scene in saying, “And as they were eating, He said, ‘Truly, I say to you, one of you will betray me.’ They were very sad and began to say to him one after the other, ‘Surely you don’t mean me, Lord?’… Judas, the one who would betray him, also asked, ‘Rabbi, am I the one?’ “(Matthew 26:21,22,25)
The response of these apostles to their predicted betrayal is interesting. Eleven of them were horrified at the very thought. They address Jesus as Lord, which denotes a person exercising absolute ownership rights. In their anguished cries, each one expressed that they viewed Jesus as their Master, the One who had complete authority in their lives.
Judas, however, who had already agreed to betray Jesus to the authorities, addressed Jesus as Rabbi. Rabbi means teacher. A rabbi was a respected figure in first century Judea, but he was in no sense a Lord or Master.
Matthew is pointing out the very different understanding of Jesus Judas had from that of the rest of the apostles. The eleven viewed Jesus as the absolute authority in their lives, while Judas saw Him as a respected teacher.
This same disparity in attitude has been common in the 2000 years since the night of the Last Supper. Do we view Jesus as the eternal Son of God, who participated in the creation of the world and of mankind? Do we think He has an absolute claim on our obedience and loyalty? Or is He a mere teacher dispensing wise words of advice?
On Good Friday all twelve apostles betrayed Jesus. Jesus had predicted this in Matthew 26:31 “you will all fall away because of me this night.” They fled from His arrest in Gethsemane. At least two, Peter and John, followed covertly but did not announce their loyalty.
John was present at the Cross, comforting Jesus’ mother, Mary. But without a doubt, every one of them distanced themselves from Jesus in His hour of need. However, their fundamental attitude to Jesus determined their life trajectory after the betrayal.
Judas’ betrayal was, of course, the most serious since he aided the authorities’ murderous plot. No one knows why Judas betrayed Jesus. Some assume it was greed. He was a known embezzler. Judas was paid only about $300 in silver coins, the penalty prescribed in Exodus 21:32 as recompense for killing a slave.
For this paltry sum, it hardly seems that profit drove Judas. He could have negotiated a higher price. Some saw him as a Jewish nationalist who wanted Jesus to become a political Savior. The betrayal was then meant to force Jesus to take action to defend Himself, to speed up the hoped-for revolution.
Regardless of Judas’ motivation, he rapidly regretted his act. He tried to return the money to the officials and then hung himself.
If we see Jesus as merely a quaint firsts century teacher with some good moral observations and suggestions, we have little foundation to stand strong in a crisis. When things do not go as we intended, it is easy to despair. It is natural to conclude that Jesus’ advice failed to solve our problems. If we were counting heavily on his ability to “fix things” quickly, despair can turn to suicide.
The other eleven apostles failed, too, but they believed Jesus was the eternal Son of God, who had claim to their absolute allegiance. Their hearts were broken over their betrayal, but Jesus had told them that He had prayed for their restoration after their failure (Luke 22:32).
When Jesus rose from the dead on the third day and appeared to the eleven, they experienced His forgiveness and received His promise that He, their Lord and Master, could use them in the future despite their imperfections. The resurrected Jesus went to great lengths to reassure Peter on this count (John 21:15-19)
Over the next forty years, the cowardly eleven, who abandoned Jesus on Good Friday, endured tremendous hardship: beatings, imprisonment, exile. Ten of them were executed for their faith. Their newfound courage stemmed from their seeing Jesus as more than a mere teacher, communicating head knowledge about God.
He was their Master, the Lord of life, who had lived righteously, died unjustly and then overcome the final enemy, death. Every person since the first Easter has had to make the same choice the apostles did. Is Jesus a sandaled sage or the Lord of the Universe?
Treating Him as only a teacher is the road to disappointment. Treating Him as the Lord and Master of our life brings forgiveness for our inevitable failure and courage to start over again. Which do you choose, Rabbi or Lord?
Doug Kiesewetter is a serial start-up business and social entrepreneur, having launched 13 for-profit ventures and many non-profits over the past four decades. He is currently CEO of a Montrose-based solar manufacturer and chairman of Waterstone, a public Christian foundation in Colorado Springs. Doug is a member of Cedar Creek Church. He and his wife Deborah have two adult children and four grandchildren.
