On the night before Jesus was crucified, He hosted a supper with His twelve closest associates. Matthew described that scene in saying, “And as they were eating, He said, ‘Truly, I say to you, one of you will betray me.’ They were very sad and began to say to him one after the other, ‘Surely you don’t mean me, Lord?’… Judas, the one who would betray him, also asked, ‘Rabbi, am I the one?’ “(Matthew 26:21,22,25)

The response of these apostles to their predicted betrayal is interesting. Eleven of them were horrified at the very thought. They address Jesus as Lord, which denotes a person exercising absolute ownership rights. In their anguished cries, each one expressed that they viewed Jesus as their Master, the One who had complete authority in their lives.



