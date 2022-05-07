RELIGION: Reconciling the irreconcilable

In recent weeks, we have been discussing how Christians might live as ambassadors of God’s reconciliation in our world.
This theme has become particularly relevant in light of this week’s leak of a draft Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade. The potential overturn of that 50-year-old precedent has brought a furious response from abortion advocates. Pro-life forces are concerned that the leak is an attempt to intimidate Supreme Court justices into reversing their stance before a final ruling is delivered. How can such diametrically opposed camps be reconciled?
There is no easy answer to this question. The Apostle Paul advises us that “if possible, so far as it depends on you, live peaceably with all.” (Romans 12:18)
We do desire peace with our fellow man, but Paul was a realist in saying that peace is not always possible and peace-keeping is not a unilateral activity. It depends on two parties committing to keeping the peace.
Ukraine could have had immediate peace with Russia, by surrendering rapidly, but they valued their freedom above near-term peace. Some issues cannot be compromised.
Martin Luther once said, “If you have nothing worth dying for, you have nothing worth living for.”
All of us must make a fundamental judgment as to what issues are non-negotiable. On non-negotiables, conflict is inevitable; full reconciliation is unattainable.
Many Christians consider protection of the unborn a non-negotiable, while others in our country consider the right to abortion a non-negotiable. Jesus said “a house divided against itself cannot stand.” (Mark 3:25) Does this mean that we are at the end of the American Republic? What are our options in this day of irreconcilable differences?
In a recent Wall Street Journal op-ed, Andy Puzder, a Saint Louis pro-life attorney, describes common ground efforts he made 30 years ago in collaboration with the director of MIssouri’s largest abortion clinic, B.J. Isaacson-Jones. They discovered that “they could work together on issues affecting women and children —without violating their core beliefs.”
Together they started economic opportunity programs for poor women so they did not feel financially compelled to abort their babies. They provided programs to help pregnant women address drug addiction issues and care for crack babies. They cosponsored programs designed to reduce teen pregnancies. They expanded prenatal and postnatal care for single mothers. They co-authored a booklet called “Adoption is Common Ground.” The abortion clinic became proactive in offering adoption placement.
Puzder and Isaacson-Jones found their “areas of agreement surprisingly broad” and their meetings “surprisingly friendly.” In an op-ed in a St. Louis newspaper, they urged “people on both sides of this issue to move forward based on reason and justice rather than bigotry and rhetoric … whether one is pro-life or pro-choice, crisis pregnancies are fraught with painful, personal, heart-breaking problems. The common sense of common ground — our common humanity — can ease this pain.”
Did Puzder and Isaacson-Jones come to agreement about the morality of abortion? No, but they did provide significant help to young women and children caught in the sadness of crisis pregnancies. They did this by agreeing that this was primarily a human tragedy rather than a legal one.
In John 8, the law-obsessed scribes and Pharisees tried to trip up Jesus by getting Him to pronounce sentence on a woman caught in the act of adultery. They desired to stone her to death. Jesus quietly said that he who is without sin should cast the first stone. The crowd dispersed. Jesus told the woman that He did not condemn her but that she should go from there and cease her sinful conduct.
We Christian pro-lifers must never forget our own identity as sinners granted mercy by loving God. We pro-lifers must never be satisfied with condemning our opponents. We must seek to understand why a young woman is in the position of having an unwanted pregnancy and then we must come alongside her gently to help resolve the problems that led to the choices that left her vulnerable.
If the draft Supreme Court opinion becomes final, it will not end this controversy. The legal focus will move from the federal to the state level. Moreover, there will continue to be young women facing crisis pregnancies.
Will abortion advocates feel vindicated if they win state court “victories,” while ignoring the post-abortion struggles that are so common and the social and economic causes that led to the abortion decision in the first place?
Will Christians be content with court “victories” or will we come alongside those who are hurting to alleviate their suffering? Will we present a model of marriage and family that makes all babies wanted?
Will both sides subsume political advocacy to the needs of hurting women? In a sense, we can all be pro-choice by choosing to put mothers and babies first.
Doug Kiesewetter is a serial start-up business and social entrepreneur, having launched 13 for-profit ventures and many nonprofits over the past four decades. He is currently CEO of a Montrose-based solar manufacturer and chairman of Waterstone, a public Christian foundation in Colorado Springs. Doug is a member of Cedar Creek Church. He and his wife Deborah have two adult children and four grandchildren.