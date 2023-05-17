Last Sunday was Mother’s Day. Mother's Day is a celebration honoring mothers as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society.

The modern holiday was first celebrated in 1907, when Anna Jarvis held the first Mother's Day service of worship at Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church in Grafton, West Virginia. In 1914, Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation designating Mother's Day, held on the second Sunday in May, as a national holiday to honor mothers.



