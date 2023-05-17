Last Sunday was Mother’s Day. Mother's Day is a celebration honoring mothers as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society.
The modern holiday was first celebrated in 1907, when Anna Jarvis held the first Mother's Day service of worship at Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church in Grafton, West Virginia. In 1914, Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation designating Mother's Day, held on the second Sunday in May, as a national holiday to honor mothers.
My mother didn’t follow your typical route to motherhood. She was 32 years old when she married and promptly had four children in five years. She didn’t receive her high school diploma till I was already in elementary school because she was working hard to care for her family.
She was the wife of a farmer and worked a full-time job while caring for four growing children. Mom didn’t have much time for herself. I remember her going to work at 11 p.m. for the night shift as a certified nurse’s aide getting home after 7 a.m. in time to get her kids off to school. She would then get some sleep so she could be up and ready when we came home from school and have the evening available for my dad and the kids before catching a couple of hours of sleep before her next shift. She worked hard, along with my dad, to care for us. We didn’t have much money, but we knew we were loved despite not having much of this world’s goods.
Mother’s Day is kind of a mixed bag for women and as a pastor I often come to it with a bit of fear and trembling. I recognize that in this broken and sin-cursed world not everyone has had a storybook motherhood experience. Many people have experienced the death of their mother and Mother’s Day can be a day of mourning as they remember their mother, miss her, and wish they could talk with her again. There are women who are childless, and Mother’s Day only serves to amplify their feeling of emptiness and lack of fulfillment.
Other people have had a poor relationship with their mother. They may feel guilty wishing they could have done something different or somehow bring resolution and reconciliation to that broken relationship. Others may be bitter due to unresolved feelings that have colored their life and their relationships with other people around them. Perhaps their mother has died and the opportunity to resolve those feelings seems to be gone.
Still others struggle with the wounds of past hurt inflicted upon them by someone who was supposed to nurture and care for them. They have had difficulty finding forgiveness and resolution for these wounds. Perhaps they feel like the people of ancient Israel who in Isaiah 49 said,“The Lord has forsaken me; my Lord has forgotten me.”“I have labored in vain; I have spent my strength for nothing and vanity.”(Isaiah 49:14,4)
Whatever your motherhood experiences have been here is some good news regarding God’s love for us.“Can a woman forget her nursing child, that she should have no compassion on the son of her womb? Even these may forget, yet I will not forget you. Behold, I have engraved you on the palms of my hands.” (Isaiah 49:15-16)
It seems unbelievable that a woman would forget her own child, however despite this possibility, God tells us he will not forget us and has engraved his love for us on the palms of his hands. Isaiah 53 tells us that“he was pierced for our transgressions”and“by his wounds we are healed.”Paul in Romans 8 tells us that nothing“will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
We may have imperfect families here, but one day we’ll have a perfect family in heaven with God as our Father, Jesus, our elder brother, and a large family of brothers and sisters in the Lord. And, until then God gives us the church, the family of God.
While it is not perfect, it is human by the way, it provides a place of connection, grace and belonging that we need whatever our family history may have been. So, as you remember your mother, may you also remember there is one who loves you even more than she did and who has promised to love you today and always. Happy Mother’s Day.
Buddy Cook is pastor of First Church of the Nazarene in Montrose.Views expressed in columns are solely those of the author.
