RELIGION: Responding to human hardships

While the opportunity to serve with our missionary friends in Honduras was still very much on our minds, a disaster of enormous proportions was taking place in Turkey and Syria. And … the war in The Ukraine has entered its second year.
In addition to that sobering situation, there are still 32 million refugees throughout the world due to horrific events in their respective homelands. And, in our very own community, we continue to have an issue with homelessness, underemployment, drug abuse and human trafficking.
The crises we learn about each day add up to an overwhelming amount—a degree and frequency that proves difficult to reckon with. While wanting to give the recent disclosure of the earthquake tragedy the proper attention it warrants, I found myself wrestling with a lurking fatigue that sneaks up on us all—something that might be called tragedy fatigue.
This spreading condition may present very much like indifference or defeated-ness. God, however, has provided a way for his people to embrace hope—even in light of the severest of tragedies. He provides a way for us to respond intentionally and lovingly, rather than to merely react to human hardship.
The desperation of people the world over — whether it be in our hemisphere or somewhere else, perhaps even in our own community — remains something we ought never shut ourselves off to.
I do not want to forget the timely lessons ruminating in my heart over what my wife and I encountered in Central America just several weeks ago. The poverty was devastating, and families reflected deep brokenness. Hope seemed elusive. But God was there, and was, and is, at work.
On a planet replete with suffering, the point to keep front of mind is that there is much to be seeking God regarding. This means spending a greater amount of time in prayer, as well as moving forward with self-sacrificial and loving acts.
With all the modern conveniences that save Americans time — and enjoying 35% of the world’s wealth while being 4% of the world’s population — we are well positioned to act in ways that are compassionate and hope-giving.
As we’re not scrounging for roots to eat, or laboring for our next breath while buried in rubble — we might recognize the opportunity we have to invest in two primary and interrelated endeavors to bring real blessings to hurting people.
First, with the time we have at our disposal, we’re given the opportunity to focus on prayer. The God we pray to still moves mountains. And there are mountains of need and desperation throughout the world, as well as here in our community.
Second, with the resources we have at our disposal, we’re given the opportunity to focus on sharing the Gospel with others. What we see taught by Jesus is that the message of the Gospel is commingled words and actions illustrating the God of truth who loves people and acts on their behalf.
When our kids were growing up, we taught them the spontaneous aspects of prayer by stopping what we were doing when we heard a siren. There were also other situations that lent themselves to praying on the spot to our God who was walking with us through life.
I appreciated the spontaneous and unashamed groundswell of prayer for the football player who collapsed on the field a month or so ago. People stopped what they were doing in order to pray. They were moved to pray almost in concert —whether they were in the stands, at home watching, or even in the broadcast booths.
And surprisingly, so many sought God publicly and prayed in Jesus’ name, without worrying that they’d be looked upon unapprovingly. Somehow down deep there is an awareness that we are, in fact, made. And in the foxholes of life, as it’s said, there are no atheists.
Prayer is an act of faith acknowledging our helplessness. What we convey by stopping what we’re doing, and turning to our Maker, is that he alone can sort this out, and provide help, healing and direction. The power that spoke the universe into existence is still available today, and is only a whisper away.
It also behooves us to make regular and planned time to pray for others. Perhaps that’s first thing in the morning, or after we’ve had our morning coffee. How about after reading of a hardship on our news feed, and seeking the God of all comfort right then and there. Some find it helpful to pray with others, and so that can become a regular part of our week, as well.
Jesus taught his disciples that stewardship of life should be of utmost concern as all people were made to glorify God. We are his servants. Each person will give an account of himself or herself to God. When life becomes more uncertain, hoarding increases, but this is not to be our response as God’s servants.
Jesus said: “When someone has been given much, much will be required in return...” (Luke 12:48) Jesus’ intention is that we use what we’ve been entrusted with to bring a blessing to others. Good stewardship involves holding what we have with open hands to God.
Prayer will be key in deepening our burdens for specific needs and areas of the world, and prayer will also be a place when God prompts us to act in specific ways. In a world where the needs are prolific and sometimes confusing, discernment that comes through spending time with our Heavenly Father in his Word and in prayer is a must.
Jesus came to bring the good news, that is, the Gospel. The Gospel has always been both a message of words and actions. Message without action is hypocrisy. Action without pointing to Jesus is incomplete.
Consider the life of Jesus. His actions brought a blessing to people in areas of their need—many times their physical needs. He served them irrespective of whether they followed him in belief. Jesus’ loving deeds were not stand-alone, however. He expressed how people’s spiritual needs could be met by coming to him in faith as their Savior from sin. Jesus taught that we are to give our cups of cold water in his name.
As Christians, we are called to be ambassadors for Christ. That may involve crossing the street or crossing international borders in bringing the message of hope. Here and abroad, we enter cultures very different than our own, where we may encounter more than just culture shock or a stomach bug. In many places we may see grief and brokenness that we’re not accustomed to experiencing. In the midst of it, and/or afterward, God does a work in our heart, if we’re open to it.
As disciples of Jesus Christ, we’re not called to a life of comfort and ease. My wife and I came back from our three weeks in Honduras with some Montezuma’s Revenge. We also came back with a strong sense that God had expanded our exposure, deepened our understanding, disturbed our comfort zone and stirred in our hearts.
He provided freshened awareness that life should be lived differently moving forward. Our priorities could stand a serious revisit in light of the tremendous opportunities that tend to unfold when we see fellow image-bearers suffer.
Be praying with me about how we all might cross borders — even if it’s simply a 100 foot journey across the street. That’s where it probably should start, and most likely, will not end. Serving our great God by blessing the people He’s made is a tremendous privilege!
Curt Mudgett is pastor Cedar Creek Church.