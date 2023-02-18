RELIGION: Responding to human hardships

While the opportunity to serve with our missionary friends in Honduras was still very much on our minds, a disaster of enormous proportions was taking place in Turkey and Syria. And … the war in The Ukraine has entered its second year.

In addition to that sobering situation, there are still 32 million refugees throughout the world due to horrific events in their respective homelands. And, in our very own community, we continue to have an issue with homelessness, underemployment, drug abuse and human trafficking.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?