I’ve always been one to root for the underdog. I feel sorry for the team that’s taking a shellacking.
Who is the underdog? This dog-fighting term first appeared in 1887 and now applies to politics, games, matches and life in general. The term’s meaning has changed from describing the outcome of a contest to the expectations of the outcome. The underdog is the one expected to lose. The underdog is the one facing an uphill battle or the victim of injustice who starts off at a disadvantage. The underdog doesn’t have power, money, strength or the system on their side.
I see that in both my pediatric and my chaplain practices. A patient I visited was distraught. She couldn’t pay her fines, so the court took away her driver’s license. So then she couldn’t drive to work to earn money to pay her fines. So, she attempted suicide.
Many years ago, a teen mom delivered a baby in a local restaurant’s bathroom. The little one arrived in my nursery freezing cold. The little nugget eventually did just fine, but many were angry, assuming this was abuse or neglect. I did too.
Thankfully our nurses took time to find out that this pregnancy was likely an assault. This teen had never had any guidance throughout her life, let alone her pregnancy. When we took time away from judging this mom to understanding her and standing up for her, we were able to keep them united and coach her into being a great mom, eventually with her own family. I judged before I listened, but was proud to stand up for her in court.
The Bible is full of underdogs … people taking out giants with a well-placed rock... people who fought with trumpets instead of swords … people who were not afraid of what might happen to their own lives if they spoke the truth. The disciples were underdogs. Their leader had recently been crucified, and yet still they went around working, preaching and worshiping in Jesus’ name, even at the cost of their lives.
In our society, there are many people who are pushed around and broken. I believe God calls us to simply stand with them. A great article, “Spirit of the Underdog — Salvaged Faith,” hit this nail right on the head. The Holy Spirit moves us to stand with the widow and orphan. He moves us to not just minister to the poor, but to get to know them and work to help them out of poverty.
Our calling as a disciple of Christ takes us to the dark and lonely corners of our community — to people who have no one. That may mean putting ourselves on the line, and honestly I can be a scaredy- cat, reluctant to put myself out there.
Even Christian churches have been agents of oppression and injustice in this world. Mine included. For a long time many were on the wrong side of issues of equality for African Americans, justice for Native people, and the inclusion of women in the pulpit. But throughout history there are people who have said “no” to the church and chosen to stand with and for those people until they had a place at the table. They became underdogs for our sake!
Despite my fears, I can’t ignore my calling to stand with the underdogs. Peter and John were led to stop by the side of the road and heal the lame man, aligning themselves with the man on the bottom of society’s food chain … and likely for the first time- the underdog won! We all have different issues that are close to our hearts.
We have to act, we have to do something, we have to stand up for them. Maybe it is justice for the immigrant, or support for those fighting illness, the kids who go hungry or the homeless on the doorstep.
I think in gratitude of Shepherd's Hand Ministries. Maybe it’s with single parents, our gay and lesbian brothers and sisters who feel excluded. Maybe it’s with any parent facing the uphill battle of raising children with disabilities. Whoever it is, wherever they are … if you’re called to stand with them — go …even if it might mean we become an underdog. We really can tip the scales.
We are often reluctant to associate with the name of Jesus for fear of rejection, fear of offending or placing us in a vulnerable position. Or, maybe you’re like me and just don’t want to get in the middle of something.
So I need to pray for the Holy Spirit to move me as He did with the disciples. I pray that we might stand with the underdogs, speak the good news in love and kindness, and not be afraid to become the underdogs ourselves. Especially this scaredy-cat!
Mary Vader is No. 7 of 11 children raised on a Gunnison ranch. She is a pediatrician, a hospital chaplain and an active member of Saint Mary Parish. She is part of a surgical team that has done medical missions all over the world for 30 years.
