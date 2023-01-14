RELIGION: Run a good race with God as coach

This week the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the TCU Horned Frogs to win the NCAA National Football Championship. While the game didn’t turn out to be nearly as exciting as the two semifinal games, SoFi Stadium was filled with fans who intensely supported their favorite team, at least in the beginning.
I’m a sports fan and I enjoy athletic competition. I root for the Montrose Red Hawks, the Denver Broncos, and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (I married into this one) as well as other teams. I played ball in high school and even had a brief career as a track athlete in college. I enjoy the camaraderie and competition. Perhaps that is why I still enjoy playing softball with the over-50 crowd.
Most coaches will tell you that the hardest athlete to motivate is one who is confident in their own abilities. They believe their natural talents will take care of everything, so they don’t need to put in the work to improve their performance. This attitude can also influence other areas of life as well, even the church. Listen to what the Lord said to His people through Jeremiah the prophet.
“Hear the word of the Lord, all you people of Judah who come through these gates to worship the Lord. This is what the Lord Almighty, the God of Israel, says: Reform your ways and your actions, and I will let you live in this place. Do not trust in deceptive words and say, ‘This is the temple of the Lord, the temple of the Lord, the temple of the Lord!’ If you really change your ways and your actions and deal with each other justly, if you do not oppress the foreigner, the fatherless or the widow and do not shed innocent blood in this place, and if you do not follow other gods to your own harm, then I will let you live in this place, in the land I gave your ancestors for ever and ever. But look, you are trusting in deceptive words that are worthless. Will you steal and murder, commit adultery and perjury, burn incense to Baal and follow other gods you have not known, and then come and stand before me in this house, which bears my Name, and say, ‘We are safe’—safe to do all these detestable things? Has this house, which bears my Name, become a den of robbers to you? I have been watching! Declares the Lord.” (Jeremiah 7:2-11)
God is trying to “coach up” his people by pointing out a growing disconnect between their profession of faith and their daily living. Instead of putting their trust in God and aligning their lives with his word they trusted their “temple attendance” and their racial heritage. Their daily lives clearly did not match the heart of God and he was calling them out. In the New Testament Jesus makes the same point as he enters Jerusalem and in a fit of “righteous indignation,” otherwise known as anger, he drives the moneychangers from the temple. He quotes Jeremiah’s words “It is written ‘my house will be called a ‘house of prayer,’ but you are making it ‘a den of robbers.’” (Matthew 21:13)
Jeremiah and Jesus remind us that our conduct outside the “House of Worship” is as important if not more important than our conduct in the “House of Worship.”
Like the overconfident athlete who focuses on the game but is hard to motivate in practice, we all too often believe our actions do not matter to God, only our belief in Jesus.
If we are “covered by His grace” how we live is inconsequential. Jeremiah reminds us that God is watching our efforts and so are other people. Is it any wonder that a watching world fails to see the value in believing in a God whose followers fail to live out his teachings? Jesus challenges us to live our lives well so others might see how we live and glorify the God we serve.
“In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.” (Matthew 5:16)
People regularly watch our lives to decide if Jesus is who we say he is. If our life is the only Bible our friends are reading, what will they believe about Jesus? Will they stay for the end of the game, or will they leave at halftime?
