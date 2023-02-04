Have you ever watched a young child fall down, scramble to her feet and scan the room for support or a pair of arms to run to for safety?
The behavior isn’t foreign to us now as grown-ups. We become more adept at getting up from the spills we take, but we’re never too old for reassurance along the way.
We don’t outgrow our need for safety. “No matter our age, we still look for support when we fall and crave the safety of being met with compassion and acceptance when we do,” writes blogger Kriste Peoples. “We still sometimes need encouragement, comfort and support from the people we’re close to.” One of the God-given needs we all have is to feel safe, heard and accepted without harsh judgment.
A “safe space” or “safe person” offers us trust without criticism, snap judgments, rejection, or ridicule. We can talk about difficult things. Safe people “hold the rope” for us until we regain our balance. A safe person doesn’t share the confidences we entrust to them. They don’t jump to conclusions about fixing us; rather they support our need to answer questions for ourselves. They defend our reputation. They are for us, not against us, even when our conversations sting.
With humility, they do their best to reflect to us the ways Jesus sees us. They forgive us when we make a mistake. They do their best to err on the side of grace and love for us. They help us divide our sorrows and double our joys.
In the thick of whatever we’re going through, the safe friend listens with care, humility and attentiveness – like Jesus did with people while on earth. He modeled listening steeped in compassion and empathy.
When a hurting woman reached out for Jesus (in Luke 8), He stopped what He was doing to be with her. He chose to meet her in her needy moment instead of rushing ahead to the next. He extended the divine gifts of presence and compassion. His power healed the bleeding woman, but He also listened, without speeches or platitudes. This too was what she needed.
With God’s help, we too, can extend healing with our presence. With a willingness to listen, we can reflect the love of our merciful, empathetic God by allowing our friendship to create a safe space for someone who desperately needs it.
Why then, is this relational safety so difficult in a world that screams judgment and stigma? Why are safe spaces and safe people so scarce?
One reason may be that we shun vulnerability with others because we don’t want to appear weak, or overdramatic, risking harsh judgment or rejection. Maybe we’re embarrassed to raise the hard, personal questions and to lay bare our insecurity, pride, pain or self-protective habits.
It’s allowed, you know, Christian friends. Many biblical texts, whether in the Psalms or the Prophets, show that God is ready to hear many things, even when they are unpleasant to our ears and disturb us. We already know that suffering is sometimes expressed in terms that shock us.
Or, maybe we unwittingly raise a “Not Safe” sign to others when they see how we react to those who disagree with us or offend us. Our personal authenticity (even vulnerability) frequently sets the tone for others to be themselves around us.
Character defamation, disparaging whole groups of people, snap judgments on someone’s motives – these things matter. A flippant remark about “us vs. them” can reveal what we really think about the kindness others do or don’t deserve. Careless words can set a climate on which people we think are acceptable and which simply aren’t. It raises “Not Safe” flags to others.
There’s also the shame factor. Shame makes all of us run for cover, fearing honest connections. Jesus was a shame-lifter. That’s what a person of refuge is — a shame-lifter. Someone who helps momentarily shoulder a burden too heavy or too messy to bear alone.
That’s why Christ-followers are called a priesthood of believers. We’re meant to minister to each other in a time that so desperately needs priestly connections.
Honest “safe” relationships rely on what God conveys to us throughout Scripture. I imagine he’s always saying: “Come exactly as you are. I’ll shelter you when you’re struggling. I will beckon you with kindness and grace you don’t have to deserve.” That’s the language of safety and welcome.
This week, may you be both the recipient and the giver of a safe space. May we learn to be better people of refuge for others. And may we always remember our foremost safe place. “Lord, through all generations, YOU have been our home (our refuge, our place of comfort for all people, our safe place) … knowing that we all are frail as dust.” (Psalm 90:1)
Linda Cagnetti was a professional journalist with daily newspapers for 35 years, primarily with Gannett Newspapers (incl., their Cincinnati Enquirer and Florida Today publications). Linda attends Grace Community Church in Montrose. She and her husband Frank have one adult son, and parent a high school-aged grandson.