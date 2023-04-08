If you could sit and talk with anyone – past or present – for an hour, who would it be? I’d like to chat with Mary Magdalene. For someone so integral to the Easter story, she gets a raw deal in historical Christianity. She’s referred to in Luke 8:1-3, as one of the women healed by Jesus who becomes a supportive follower of His ministry. It’s only later Christian tradition that makes her into a repentant sinner.
Yet what we find in the Gospels is a woman who — though we know little of her personal story — is clearly respected by Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John. Mary Magdalene is the only person mentioned in all four resurrection stories. And when she’s mentioned with other women, her name tops the list – even before Jesus’ mother. Not bad for a marginalized woman in the ancient world!
John’s Gospel says Mary Magdalene goes to Jesus’ tomb very early in the morning, but it doesn’t say why. Seeing the stone rolled away (20:1), she assumes the worst and runs to tell Simon Peter and John, the Beloved Disciple (20:2). She offers what seems to be the only logical explanation: someone’s taken Jesus’ body, and it can’t be found. Simon Peter and John race each other to the tomb to see for themselves, then simply go home.
In her grief and confusion, Mary Magdalene stays (20:11-18). For whatever reason, she looks inside the tomb. Unlike the two disciples, she doesn’t find it empty. Two angels are sitting inside – and she doesn’t seem surprised. When they ask her the reason for her tears, she repeats what she told the two disciples.
And then something causes her to turn around. The text tells us that Jesus is in the garden with Mary Magdalene. We know who he is, but she doesn’t recognize Him. Jesus repeats the angels’ question and asks an another: “Who are you looking for?” (20:15). But Jesus’ questions don’t break through her grief and confusion. Because Mary Magdalene doesn’t yet understand the empty tomb’s significance, she assumes the mystery of the missing body has a solution within her control; if the gardener just tells her what she needs to know, she can take care of it.
Science offers a possible explanation for what may have been happening to Mary Magdalene. Light entering our eyes and stimulating our retinas is the first step in a long process of interpretation. As that information filters through our brain circuits, different parts of our brains add their own input and interpretations to what we see. Most of this additional interpretation is based on prior experience, even if it may not seem like it.
Basically, our brains are making decisions about how we see, and more importantly, how we interpret what we see. Much of this processing takes place in the occipital lobe at the very back of our brains. Once the visual information gets there, it’s integrated with our previous experiences — a kind of “database” in our brains that helps us know. Our eyes relay information to our occipital lobes, which combines real-time information with previous knowledge to figure out the world around us.
Most of the time, the assumptions our brains make are correct: smaller objects are usually farther away; the horizon is usually flat; objects in shadow usually have more muted colors than objects in direct light. These are reasonable assumptions for our brains to make, and they’re reinforced by almost every situation we encounter. Occasionally, the information from our eyes doesn’t agree with what our brains tell us should be happening.
And something strange occurs: our brains ignore our eyes. Our brains override the direct input from our eyes — because that input’s only a small fraction of what we’re seeing — and create interpretations filling in the gaps in the data, without us noticing.
Mary Magdalene’s brain may be interpreting what she’s seeing as an illusion, based on prior experience: she was at Jesus’ crucifixion, saw Him die, and saw His body placed in the tomb. Prior experience also tells her that dead people can’t be resurrected. While Mary Magdalene’s eyes may “see” Jesus, her brain says, “Nope, doesn’t compute; he must be the gardener.”
Finally, Jesus breaks through her grief and confusion with just one word: He calls her by her name. How often do we look right at someone — stranger, co-worker, friend, family — without really seeing them? How often does it feel like we aren’t truly seen? Jesus sees Mary Magdalene; He knows her — not what we think we know about her. The Bible says God loves each of us so much that God knows us and calls us by name (e.g., Exodus 3:4; 33:12, 17b; 1 Samuel 3:4-9; Isaiah 43:1-7; John 10:3-4, 14; 11:43; 20:16).
One of the most powerful ways Jesus invites us into a relationship with Him is His intimate understanding of who we are. With the Samaritan woman at the well, we realize God knows us “inside and out” (John 4:29); rather than reject us, God still calls us by name! That moment when we are suddenly aware that God’s calling us by name is the moment of truth. It may be an earth-shattering moment – as it was for Mary Magdalene – or a moment in the still of the night.
It’s the moment God’s presence breaks in on us. Like Mary Magdalene, we want to be seen for who we are. When Jesus speaks Mary Magdalene’s name, His word enters the core of her being. And when Jesus speaks to us today through her, His grace enters the interior places of our own lives. And Christ is made known to us.
Rev. Wendy Kidd is the pastor of Hillcrest Congregational United Church of Christ.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone