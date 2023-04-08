If you could sit and talk with anyone – past or present – for an hour, who would it be? I’d like to chat with Mary Magdalene. For someone so integral to the Easter story, she gets a raw deal in historical Christianity. She’s referred to in Luke 8:1-3, as one of the women healed by Jesus who becomes a supportive follower of His ministry. It’s only later Christian tradition that makes her into a repentant sinner.

Yet what we find in the Gospels is a woman who — though we know little of her personal story — is clearly respected by Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John. Mary Magdalene is the only person mentioned in all four resurrection stories. And when she’s mentioned with other women, her name tops the list – even before Jesus’ mother. Not bad for a marginalized woman in the ancient world!



