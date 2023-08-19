“Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, and before you were born I consecrated you..." (Jer. 1:5 NASB)
"...and in Your book were all written the days that were ordained for me, when as yet there was not one of them." (Ps. 139:16 NASB)
In recent Sunday morning messages (available on Christ's Church of the Valley's YouTube @christschurchofthevalley8641), I pointed out that in some Biblical narratives, we can see the unseen hand of God.
Compare in Genesis 2, it reads that God caused the man to fall into a deep sleep (2:21). Whereas in Exodus 2, Pharaoh's daughter pitied baby Moses inside the basket in the Nile (2:6), and notice that God's involvement is not explicit.
However, Exodus 2 is a stage-setting scene for His upcoming deliverance of Israel from Egyptian bondage and therefore, God's unseen hand is made visible in the actions of Jochebed, Miriam, and Pharaoh's daughter.
This leads me to a deep question I personally have regarding God's sovereignty/preservation. How much does God intercede in the lives of people that reject His rightful place as God? More personally, when I was not a Christian and did not accept His authority, how involved was His unseen hand in my life?
On an unknown date, perhaps within a decade of the birth of Jesus, another Second-Temple Jew was born to Roman citizens in the city of Tarsus. His Hebrew name was Saul and his Jewish education was in Judea under the rabbi Gamaliel.
He was also highly educated in the Greco-Roman world of his day, knowing many customs and figures of speech from the Gentile world. At some point, likely within a few years of Jesus' crucifixion, Saul became aware of a growing movement within Second Temple Judaism, claiming that the Messiah had come and died and had been resurrected by the God of Israel.
He describes his reaction, "... I thought to myself that I had to do many things hostile to the name of Jesus of Nazareth" (Acts 26:9 NASB).
In Saul's mind, he had always been a worshiper of the true God and an Israelite by birth. However, after an encounter with Jesus (Acts 9), his life's course would radically change.
The message he had wanted to stop, he would then take far beyond the borders of Judea and try to evangelize the whole Greco-Roman world. And the reason that he was equipped to be the apostle to the Gentiles was because of God's unseen hand upon him before his life in Christ.
In God's sovereignty, He directed that Saul's unnamed parents would have the means and abilities to provide him with both a secular Greco-Roman education as well as a Jewish education under a Ph.D. (equivalent) from the school of Hillel and a member of the Sanhedrin.
To some degree this fits God's modus operandi, having had Moses educated in Pharaoh's court. Although Saul would at first resist and persecute God's movement, Saul's knowledge and education would prove to be invaluable to the spread of early Christianity.
Therefore, God's unseen hand was active in Saul's life long before his Damascus road appointment.
It has been said, "Guys, the best way to ruin your life is to have a baby with the wrong lady." And the reciprocal is also true. This principle I've seen firsthand in both my family and friends.
However, in 2000, as an atheist and a postmodernist, I repeatedly drank the Kool-aid made from the above recipe. Today, I thank God every day that she did not get pregnant. I did not love her, nor was I ready for the responsibilities of fatherhood.
Now a sobering truth, a worldview (i.e., postmodernism: all truth is relative and atheism: disbelief in the existence of God) can only explain a belief system - the actor remains accountable for their actions.
Ergo, I knew where babies came from, and I still acted recklessly and stupidly. Sometime after our relationship, she went on to have a family, and later in my marriage, my wife and I welcomed a wonderful little boy.
The implication being, both systems were in working order. Yet, years before my come-to-Jesus moment, while making potentially life-altering choices, in this case, I was spared the logical consequences of my actions.
Now if in God’s sovereignty, Perez and Zerah could result from a one-and-done (Gen. 38), there is no inconsistency that conception could be prevented within His sovereignty.
At the time, I didn't want there to be a God. I wanted to be the master and commander of my own life. However, this is only one of my poor decision-making abilities on display.
God had a rough road ahead for me, but one that didn't involve raising an innocent kid having to navigate the life of a broken home, and parents that didn't love each other.
Like Saul, I had an upcoming appointment with the living God that would change the path of my life. And I can look back and see the unseen hand of God in my life before I knew Him.
Pastor Ozzy is pastor at Christ's Church of the Valley in Montrose.
Views expressed in this column are solely those of the author.