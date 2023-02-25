Our current theme for this column is “truly connecting.” We move in and out of the lives of others — sometimes fleetingly. Yet all of these are opportunities for connection.

In my pediatric practice, connecting with my patients evolves as the little tykes grow. It may start with spontaneous smiles, counting their age on fingers, lost teeth, all the way up to armpit farts! Hey, that’s a learned talent that needs to be shared, along with demonstrating the latest hip hop moves!



