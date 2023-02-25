Our current theme for this column is “truly connecting.” We move in and out of the lives of others — sometimes fleetingly. Yet all of these are opportunities for connection.
In my pediatric practice, connecting with my patients evolves as the little tykes grow. It may start with spontaneous smiles, counting their age on fingers, lost teeth, all the way up to armpit farts! Hey, that’s a learned talent that needs to be shared, along with demonstrating the latest hip hop moves!
I applaud all their accomplishments even when their Mom may not. I reassure Mom- this too will pass! I love these connections and encourage sharing those magic moments. I remind parents discussions regarding loogies and poop may too soon give way to violence, depression and drug abuse — but those connections will be potentially life saving.
Watching the Super Bowl, it was clear that the players have to completely connect with each other to carry out every play. I basically know nothing about football, although I put a few bucks in the clinic pool just to participate. But, watch the sidelines: They are continuously checking notes and talking in headsets. The quarterback has the plays on his arm. With all that goes into each play, I’m guessing they’re not telling jokes into those mics. They look way too serious!
I ask myself am I truly connecting? Am I following Christ’s example of connecting to people? Am I seeing Jesus in the people I meet? I pray to do that in my practice — but when I’m up to my left eyeball in patients, I sometimes fail.
How can we cultivate meaningful connections that help us maintain purpose, happiness and stewardship? I read a wonderful article by Faith Sutherlin Blackhurst which made me think, study, and reflect. She talks about simple connections: connection to self, connections to others and connection to God.
Connecting to myself is a work in progress! In my chaplain school, we are studying “Atlas of the Heart,” by Brene’ Brown. It’s a wonderful book, reading like a real atlas.
Chapter 1 is “Places We Go When Things are Uncertain or Too Much.” Brown talks about mapping meaningful connections through our experiences.
Both Brown and Blackhurst talk of connecting to ourselves by learning to love and understand ourselves as imperfect (yet wonderful!) children of God. We must contemplate our strengths and weaknesses, our thoughts and emotions, our dreams and goals.
Sometimes this can be hard for me. It seems a little self-indulgent. But Blackhurst reminds us that spending time on examining what our connections will help us better serve God, make us better and increase the sense of purpose in life. It’s worthwhile to get to know ourselves and learn to see ourselves as God sees us — as His beloved children.
Connecting with others gives us purpose, as we help them through trials and let them help us through our own. True connection goes both ways — giving and receiving. This allows us to experience belonging, acceptance, and love with our families and friends. It’s not a popularity contest; it’s patience. When we find the trusted posse, we know it because it allows us to be vulnerable, and open ourselves up to others.
It’s difficult for me to share my vulnerabilities. I can be guarded. I strive to open up by being “swift to hear and slow to speak.” (James 1:9) Jesus taught us this through radiating love, care and concern, speaking gently and loving purely. (Blackhurst).
Connecting with God is the most vital connection I strive for. I want to connect to the real Christ, who walks beside me, encourages me, forgives me, laughs with me and really sees me for who I am. I need this God more than the God politicians use in their speeches or the God on T-shirts and bumper stickers.
Blackhurst says the most direct way to connect with God is to converse with Him directly. He doesn’t need a middle man. I’ve learned to love the Holy Hour at Saint Mary’s on Thursday evenings when I get out of the clinic. We spend time in silent “adoration” in the presence of the Blessed Sacrament — which we believe is Christ. I take a notebook and pour my heart out to God and often come away with answers and always comfort. I really do believe He is cheering me on, has my best interest at heart and is forgiving my shortcomings that I lift up to Him.
Blackhurst notes that in making simple, but meaningful connections with ourselves, others and God, each one reinforces the others. Many search for happiness and meaning in their everyday lives. The key is good, healthy, honorable connections and, in some cases, even armpit farts!
Now for the punchline: I won the Super Bowl pool in all my ignorance!
Mary Vader is No. 7 of 11 children raised on a Gunnison ranch. She is a pediatrician, a hospital chaplain and an active member of Saint Mary Parish. She is part of a surgical team that has done medical missions all over the world for 30 years.