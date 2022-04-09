RELIGION: Slinging mud is fun until you have to clean it up

Colorado is a wonderful place in which to grow up and live. I have so many memories of camping, hiking, and just enjoying this beautiful place. Many of my memories were created with friends on our dirt bikes in the desert and on the many trails that run through our forests. Sometimes we would ride during or after a rainstorm, and as young kids we enjoyed plowing through puddles and slinging mud all over the place.
But then we had to clean it off. I hate trying to get adobe mud off of a dirt bike (or off of me for that matter). It’s so much easier to throw mud than it is to remove it! Isn’t that the way life is?
The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines “mudslinging” as “malicious attacks especially against a political opponent.”
We live in a mudslinging era. And it’s so easy to do! No longer do we have to write a letter and wait for the newspaper to review that letter. No longer do we have to wait our turn in a public forum to speak our minds. Now we can just leisurely pick from the many political rainstorms and use our social media dirt-bikes to sling mud all over the place without giving thought to the clean-up process or the consequences.
But could I encourage us to put a pause on slinging mud for just a second and think about the clean-up process, the consequences, and to consider a better way forward?
The clean-up process: Every clean-up begins with one person rolling up their sleeves and getting started. Every clean-up process accelerates when others join in. This does not mean that the clean-up is easy or fun, but clean-up will not happen unless someone decides to do it. In a culture where we have become so divided we need people to step up and be the peacemakers.
The consequences: Mudslinging gets everyone dirty.
From a merely social perspective mudslinging causes deeper divides, justifies and deepens prejudices, and removes the possibility of civil discourse.
From a theological and deeply spiritual perspective mudslinging dishonors and grieves God. Recent political rainstorms have showered our land providing puddles through which many quickly drive their proverbial dirt-bikes. Shouts of derision occupy our news outlets, sports arenas, and continue to fill our social media spaces.
Perhaps you yourself have seen the mockeries of past administrations and have heard the current contempt for authority.
Know that these mockeries and contemptuous cries both dishonor and grieve God. God in His authority establishes government, and He instructs that we honor that institution. In fact, God speaks of our relationship to government in terms of prayer (1 Timothy 2:1-4) and honor (1 Peter 2:17) because government is His institution (Romans 13:1-2).
Therefore, while we may disagree on any number of issues with any given administration, we still have a responsibility before God to respond correctly. When we irresponsibly sling mud, we not only dishonor God, but we also cause harm to our fellow citizens. We violate God’s command to love our neighbors (Matthew 22:39). This brings division, anger, bitterness, rivalry, and increased isolation. So, if we are ready to clean up understanding the consequences, how do we move forward?
A better way forward:
1) Your relationship with God matters. You cannot mock His institution or His creation and be right with Him.
2) Your relationship to others matters. You cannot live in right relation to others if you are actively creating an atmosphere of division.
3) You have a responsibility to live as an example. Clean-up starts with you. Love God by living obediently to His commands.
When the next political rainstorm presents all those tempting puddles and opportunities to sling mud remember your duty to pray for and honor those in authority regardless of your agreement with them. Love others by thinking beyond the current situation and remember that you are called to a ministry of reconciliation (2 Corinthians 5:18-21).
Ronald Kassales is the pastor at Victory Baptist Church of Montrose, 2890 N. Townsend Ave.