Three simple words immediately make me anxious — some assembly required.

Watching me follow the “how to” instructions for assembling something as simple as a shelving unit looks a lot like observing a monkey doing a math problem. While those instructions often have labels for each bracket, screw, and piece, there are an infinite number of ways for assembly to not go as planned. Trust me on this.



