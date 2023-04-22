Three simple words immediately make me anxious — some assembly required.
Watching me follow the “how to” instructions for assembling something as simple as a shelving unit looks a lot like observing a monkey doing a math problem. While those instructions often have labels for each bracket, screw, and piece, there are an infinite number of ways for assembly to not go as planned. Trust me on this.
I really do try. I follow the instructions, moving through the steps, but it is always a challenge. The manufacturer tries too. Maybe if we offer her instructions in three other languages that she doesn’t speak that will help? It doesn’t.
But I know what could help. Perhaps, they include a “how not to” section in the assembly instructions. Clear illustrations with all the ways to not assemble the project under the bold heading, “Don’t Do This!” With my many misfires in assembling, I could probably write this section for them.
Assembling ourselves as Christians to be the finished product that God has created us to be is tricky as well. The Bible provides the how-to instructions, but we find many ways for this to not go as planned. In this next series of articles, we will explore “How Not to be a Christian” drawing from our own vulnerabilities.
God created us for purpose, providing us with all the right parts and pieces. Paul states this in Ephesians 2:10, “For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them.”
In His love for us, He invited us to participate in assembling those pieces providing the scripture as instruction for Christian living. While the scripture is clear, our human interpretation of those instructions leaves room for things to not go as God planned.
For me, I struggle with worry. I have committed to memory many of the scriptures that give instructions on this very thing.
My favorite from Matthew 6:34 reads, “Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.” But I find myself waking in the middle of the night worrying about the day to come. Looking at the time, I tell myself that is “technically” tomorrow and I’m free to worry about the day to come.
But I know that there is more instruction within the scripture. Paul writes in Philippians 4:6-7, “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus.”
My worry is in vain. Rather, I am to go to the Father in prayer and with a thankful heart to present my needs to the Lord. It is then that I experience peace.
Worrying is one chapter in the How Not to Be a Christian series but there are many more. Do we lean into our own understanding? Do we refrain from being angry? Do we need to see and touch something to believe in it? Do we seek to fit in with the world’s ways? Have we gotten so comfortable with other Christians that we do not seek out all of God’s people? Have we embraced a can-do attitude so much that we forgot that all we do is through the strength of the Lord?
These questions and others will be the topics of this article series in the coming months. We invite you to prayerfully consider how to be a Christian and grow in your faith.
In the words of Billy Graham, “Being a Christian is more than just an instantaneous conversion — it is a daily process whereby you grow to be more and more like Christ.” Yes, being a Christian means some assembly is required.
Melanie Hall, a Western Colorado native, is mother of three young adult sons and runs an executive coaching/team building consultancy on the Western Slope.
