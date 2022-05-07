RELIGION: Speed limits and the law of gravity

No one enjoys being pulled over for speeding. When you see the flashing lights in your rearview, your pulse quickens, you kick yourself, you may even utter verbal displeasure at it.
As a teenager, while on a motorcycle trip through the flats of Indiana, the state trooper who pulled me over for doing 85 mph asked if I thought the 55 mph speed limit law was a suggestion. Knowing I was clearly in the wrong I sheepishly answered, “No, sir.” I was breaking the law, and there would be consequences.
Posted speed limits at times may necessarily undergo change in any given area. For example, the National Maximum Speed Limit (NMSL) of 1974 was completely lifted in 1995 with all rights regarding speed limit given back to the States.
Another unfolding example, with the quick and widespread buildup of Montrose — especially on its outskirts — speed limit laws on some of our roads may need to be reconsidered and probably lowered. The safety of increased numbers of pedestrians out and about, or the eventuality of increased cross traffic, certainly warrant the evaluation and change.
I use the example of speed limits to make a point and define distinctiveness between two differing kinds of laws. There are laws a society originates and may decide to alter which reflect needful reasoning — like a speed limit law. We may call these types of laws social constructs.
There is another category of law, however, such as the law of gravity and other physical universe laws, that human beings had nothing to do with originating (only discovering) and do not have the power to change. Denying the existence of the law of gravity, for example, doesn’t change the disastrous outcome should you jump out of an airplane without a parachute. The law of gravity is not a social construct.
In the early chapters of the Bible’s book of Genesis we see God’s design for human life. As the Creator He has made the world and everything in it. He called His universe and creation good. That was before man thought he’d take matters into his own control. There and then, God spelled out His laws for living life well. He has the right to do this as Creator.
God’s rules for living — similar to His other created laws, such as the law of gravity — are not suggestions. And the statements of God at creation show these laws were made upstream from culture being developed, invalidating the argument commonly used today to sidestep inconvenient truth. We may call God’s laws for the human race absolutes.
To deny the existence or relevance to our lives of God-given absolutes is as nonsensical as denying the law of gravity. The consequences for living in violation may not be as immediate but they are no less real. In God’s Word, beginning in Genesis, the laws regarding gender, personhood, marriage, family, the sanctity of human life and a host of other areas, are given due to God’s wisdom and love for us and are meant to protect and bring blessing to our lives.
Wouldn’t the Creator have the right to do this? Certainly. Contrary to some current social narratives, it is not automatically “hate speech” to repeat what God has said. No matter how sophisticated we humans think we’ve become, we can’t repeal or invalidate God’s Word. He is not arbitrary. He has said it for our good.
Our world today is sadly and arrogantly mistaken in taking God’s design for human life and brushing it aside. We do not have the right to even think we can change what he set up for His creation. To call God’s laws mere social constructs is to be grossly mistaken on the origins of such laws and any human prerogative to alter them.
Brokenness can be seen in many lives all around us with those who have tried to “defy the law of gravity” and are hurting. When we challenge God’s laws, we and others get terribly hurt. Someone recently said and I find their observation so relevant to this point: “Ideas have consequences and bad ideas have victims.”
Time to pray for ourselves, our land and the world. Out of gratitude for God’s generous mercy in our lives, may we devote ourselves to helping hurting people and speaking truth lovingly to them for their well-being.
May God have mercy on us all and give the gift of repentance. He invites all to come to him through his son, the Lord Jesus Christ. Through Jesus alone can our lives be transformed. Only through Jesus’ righteousness given to us do we have hope.
Curt Mudgett is the pastor at Cedar Creek Church in Montrose.