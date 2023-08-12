RELIGION: Stepping out of the boat

Jesus’ disciples are out on the water in a boat late at night when a storm, with violent waves and strong winds, comes up. As dawn approaches, Jesus walks on the water toward the disciples in the boat.

The disciples cannot tell who – or what – is on the water and assume it must be a ghost. Jesus calls out to them to not be afraid because he is there with them. Peter responds that if it is really Jesus, he should tell Peter to come to him on the water.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?