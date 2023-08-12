RELIGION: Stepping out of the boat

Jesus’ disciples are out on the water in a boat late at night when a storm, with violent waves and strong winds, comes up. As dawn approaches, Jesus walks on the water toward the disciples in the boat.
The disciples cannot tell who – or what – is on the water and assume it must be a ghost. Jesus calls out to them to not be afraid because he is there with them. Peter responds that if it is really Jesus, he should tell Peter to come to him on the water.
Jesus replies with one word: “Come.” So, Peter climbs over the side of the boat. At first, everything goes well, but then Peter notices the strength of the wind and waves, and he is frightened. As he starts to sink, he cries out to Jesus to save him.
Jesus reaches out and catches Peter. “You have so little faith!” Jesus said to him. “Why did you doubt?” As soon as the two of them climb back into the boat, the wind and waves calm. And the disciples worship Jesus. (See Matthew 14:22-33)
I think Peter has gotten a bad rap down through the ages because of this story. Granted, heisa flawed character in the New Testament: he doesn’t always understand, or misinterprets, Jesus’ parables (Matt. 15:16; 16:1); he argues with the other disciples about which one of them is the greatest (Mark 9:33, 10:35; Luke 22:24); he interrupts a holy moment on the Mount of Transfiguration (Matt. 17:1-8; Mark 9:5); he does not stay awake in the Garden of Gethsemane (Matt. 14:32-41; Mark 14:32-41; Luke 22:40-46); he denies Jesus, not just once but three times (Matt. 26:69-74; Mark 14: 66-72; Luke 22:33–71; John 18:15-40). Peter messes up – a lot!
And yet, there is another side to Peter. He is the disciples’ unofficial spokesperson (Matt. 10:2, 16:16-18; Gal. 2:6-7) and part of Jesus’ inner circle (Matt. 26:37; Mark 5:37, 9:2, 13:3). The other disciples look to him for direction (Acts 1-12) He is the “rock” upon whom the Church is built (Matt. 16:18).
A lot gets made of the fact that Peter takes his eyes off of Jesus, that as soon as he looks around, he starts to sink beneath the waves. Yes, Jesus rebukes Peter for his “lack of faith.”
But Peter actually has a great deal of faith. He is the only one who gets out of the boat! In the middle of a storm. That’s a remarkable demonstration of faith in Jesus.
But perhaps we should not fault the other disciples for staying in the boat. After all, someone has to row and handle the sails and bail water to keep the boat from sinking. That is hard work, especially in a storm.
And I have no doubt that they are frightened as well. Many of them are experienced fishermen – they know what the sea can do.
And yet, Peter steps out of the boat. He is vulnerable – not just with the forces of nature, but with Jesus and himself as well. “Vulnerability,” writes Brené Brown inAtlas of the Heart, “is the emotion that we experience during times of uncertainty, risk, and emotional exposure.”
Brown goes on to say that “one of the biggest myths … across cultures … [is] that being vulnerable is being weak… Courage requires the willingness to lean into uncertainty, risk, and emotional exposure.” Peter embraces his vulnerability, which Brown identifies as the prerequisite for daring leadership.
In another book,The Gifts of Imperfection, Brown writes that “faith is a place of mystery, where we find the courage to believe in what we cannot see and the strength to let go of our fear of uncertainty.”
Maybe this is what helps Peter become a leader of the early church, even with his doubts and imperfections.
We give too much admiration and even worship to people – especially celebrities – who seem to “have it all together.” The reality isnone of ushas it all together. We are,all of us, imperfect.
We get it wrong – again and again – just as Peter did. And yet, Jesus the Christ is as patient with us as he is with Peter. Perhaps we, too, need vulnerability and faith to step out of our own “boats” and truly live.
The Rev. Wendy Kidd is pastor of Hillcrest Congregational United Church of Christ. Views expressed are solely those of the columnist.
