In line at the grocery store recently, I watched a elderly woman in front of me load two bags of food and then carefully count out her dollars to pay. Suddenly, the woman ahead of her, who had finished her shopping, announced to the elderly woman: “I’m paying for your groceries today.” And she did.
Everybody in the nearby lines watched this, stunned. I remarked that I bet the generous payer was probably a Christian to do something like that. But the woman in the next line over responded quickly: “Probably not, Christians are often the stingy ones.”
Ouch. I winced. Either the woman is anti-Christian-everything, I thought, or perhaps she has personally witnessed a stingy Christian episode. Whichever the reason, the comment was disconcerting to me as a professing Christ-follower.
Thus, I’ve been thinking about the Christian mandate to cultivate a true generous spirit — giving money, time, talents, attention, words- all kinds of giving that should be second nature to people of God. Why? Because we have so much, for which, to be grateful and we serve a God whose very nature is generous.
What defines “stingy”, the word the grocery shopper used for some Christians? It means unwilling to spend or give; ungenerous, miserly, withholding, close-fisted.
One theologian said that when we are stingy with the resources God gives us, we are being unfaithful. We are betraying God’s trust. The writer says that greed and selfishness are rotten fruits, because we hoard what God has given us, instead of sharing as he intended.
The Bible says that Christians should be the most generous of people. But our excuses and attitudes about our money and time often lead to failure.
How we handle our money matters with God and with our Christian witness, writes Kenneth Westby, president of the Association for Christian Development.
“I can’t ignore that the first deaths in the new church were at the hands of God who struck dead two people (Ananias and Sapphira) who were pretending to be more generous than they really were (Acts 5). Others may not have known that this married couple was lying, but God did and revealed their lie.”
Westby continues, “We can’t fool God about how truly generous we are or aren’t. Motives matter.”
And what about that “God loves a cheerful giver” phrase, which comes from the Apostle Paul writing to the early Corinthian church? He tells them to decide for themselves what they can give “not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver.”
Cheerful means ungrudging, happy, pleasant, willing. And yes, the Bible says motives and attitudes matter.
How does this work in practice? The grace of God overflows to us in Jesus Christ, who through his death and resurrection, now pours out on us his Holy Spirit; who, in turn, enables us to live lives of abundant grace and generosity. He enables us!
So I ask myself, and other Christian readers: Are we doing our best to live generous lives, in every way we can, so that others know it’s from God through us to them?
When I get lax, apathetic, or even selfish about Christian generosity, I remind myself of my dad’s Christian modeling in our family. He was a serious, faithful giver. It was in his Christian DNA and a priority all his life.
Early on, when our family budget was tight, dad gave his time and skills teaching dozens of younger men to be carpenters, to build houses, to secure mortgages. He gave people jobs or helped them find jobs. He organized a church repairman squad to help widows or disabled folks with their homes.
As my parents earned more money, I’d see them pay utility and insurance bills for struggling people and sometimes the rent or mortgage for a few months. They sometimes paid grocery and doctor bills. They regularly supported an orphanage and other Christian ministries. All five children volunteered time during summer and holidays. It was a family rule.
Foremost, my dad gave generously to his local church. In fact, on the Sunday my dad died, he had to miss the morning church service. So that afternoon, he wrote a check for his tithe and another for a special offering. He drove to the church and deposited the envelopes in the safety drop-off. That evening, my dad died suddenly from a massive heart attack. His last act that day was one of generosity to his God and to his church.
As I write this, I’m remembering my dad. I also remember the anti-Christian comment of the woman in the grocery store line. So, today, I pray that our God will fill our lives to overflowing with His generous DNA so that the world may know Him through His very generous children. He can start with me.
Linda Cagnetti was a professional journalist with daily newspapers for 35 years, primarily with Gannett Newspapers (including their Cincinnati Enquirer and Florida Today publications). Linda attends Grace Community Church in Montrose. She and her husband, Frank, have one adult son, and parent a high school-aged grandson.
Views expressed in columns are solely those of the author.
