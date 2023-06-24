In line at the grocery store recently, I watched a elderly woman in front of me load two bags of food and then carefully count out her dollars to pay. Suddenly, the woman ahead of her, who had finished her shopping, announced to the elderly woman: “I’m paying for your groceries today.” And she did.

Everybody in the nearby lines watched this, stunned. I remarked that I bet the generous payer was probably a Christian to do something like that. But the woman in the next line over responded quickly: “Probably not, Christians are often the stingy ones.”   



