In high school and college I was part of debate teams. We took an assigned topic or idea and parsed them a dozen ways, splicing and dicing them into countering arguments. (Teenagers are naturals at this). This was valid for classroom contests, but I’ve learned from experience that the parsing habit doesn’t work well for living the Christian lifestyle defined in our Bible.

For me, dissecting and second-guessing the rules and wisdom offered there is often futile and unwise. I’ve also learned from experience that doing this is a weak witness for people who think Christians should think and act differently from those who are unbelievers.



