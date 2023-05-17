In high school and college I was part of debate teams. We took an assigned topic or idea and parsed them a dozen ways, splicing and dicing them into countering arguments. (Teenagers are naturals at this). This was valid for classroom contests, but I’ve learned from experience that the parsing habit doesn’t work well for living the Christian lifestyle defined in our Bible.
For me, dissecting and second-guessing the rules and wisdom offered there is often futile and unwise. I’ve also learned from experience that doing this is a weak witness for people who think Christians should think and act differently from those who are unbelievers.
So let’s talk about forgiving one another. The words “forgive” or “forgiveness” appear hundreds of times in Scripture. It is a central focus of the gospel message.
But as a culture, we find the command to “forgive one another” too simple to be true without elaboration and parsing to interpret what God “really meant.” Or, we simply dismiss the command as too simple or unimportant in our “evolved” times.
Never mind that we have a massive therapy industry intended to manage and heal resentment, bitterness, rage, hurt and other “fruits” of unforgiveness.
God bless all the good healer-helpers. I don’t pretend to bring new insight to the topic about which volumes of books exist. All I bring are some “learned the hard way” lessons as a Christ-follower.
In this series, we’re writing about “how not to be a Christian.” Failing to “forgive one another” could be a headliner on this topic. Admittedly it is an ever-learning sore spot for me. (And, I’m probably not alone).
One of the simplest, most straight-forward commands in the Bible is “Forgive one another just as God in Christ has forgiven you.” (Eph 4:32). That means freely and repeatedly, quickly and thoroughly.
When I get knee-deep in the weeds of debating forgiveness, I look again at a small plaque that a friend gave me: It reads “Forgive Everybody Everything.” When I first saw it, I thought “you’ve gotta be kidding” because that’s impossible! And then I start my old debating tendency: “But what about forgiving this?” Or “Surely it doesn’t include that.”
Or how about these rationalizations: “He or she doesn’t deserve my forgiveness” (which may well be true). Or “I’m not emotionally ready to forgive yet.” Or “I’ll consider forgiving when I get the right apology.”
This all may be true and real. But the command doesn’t give much wiggle or parsing room.
See how tempting it is to apply our own interpretation of God’s instructions about forgiveness? For example, we may parse them selectively. We weigh how serious the sin is before deciding if it’s truly “forgivable.” Culturally, we categorize the offenses done to us into “bad, worse and worst.” Never mind that God calls unforgiveness “sin” and he doesn’t rank sins to decide if He’ll forgive us or not.
I am not discounting or minimizing pain or sorrow from being wronged. Rather I’m writing about one Godly prescription for living through and beyond them. Most of us have been wronged. And we wrong others. But it’s futile to try gauging who has been wronged the worst.
Or perhaps we believe the admonition to “forgive one another” but we cheat. Wesaywe’ve forgiven someone and then act civilly toward them without ever talking about the hidden grudge that still stings. It’s just easier to “fake it” so as to appear Christ-like.
Scripture says that unforgiveness shackles us to the past and robs us of peace of mind in the present. It can grow into a bitter, resentful and vengeful spirit. This affects us and those around us, and it separates us from the blessings God intends for us.
Forgiveness is critical to our development as Christians. Scripture calls unforgiveness sin. Sin alienates us from God and each other. That’s pure and simple, no parsing. When we add to or take away from the Biblical definitions of forgiveness, it doesn’t work well for our relationships. I read somewhere that it’s like trying to use a recipe with the wrong ingredients. We end up with a mess.
Dear reader, please don’t think I am dismissing or discounting the pain caused by the ugly, evil sin around us. It is a part of our fallen, broken world, separated from God. Giving forgiveness to others doesn’t excuse this, but it can free us from the life-draining bondage of resentment.
The dictionary defines forgiveness as “canceling a debt.” Debt cancellation is exactly what we received through Christ. We were released from the deserved punishment of our sins. As a result, we are called to release others from their debts as well. Forgiveness is for the offender and the offended.
Linda Cagnetti was a professional journalist with daily newspapers for 35 years, primarily with Gannett Newspapers (including their Cincinnati Enquirer and Florida Today publications). Linda attends Grace Community Church in Montrose. She and her husband Frank have one adult son, and parent a high school-aged grandson.
Views expressed in columns are solely those of the author.
