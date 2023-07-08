Through the darkness bursts a colorful display of light as the sharp crack rings in your ear, immediately followed by the laughter of a child.

As we celebrated America's Independence with festival, family, friends, and fireworks, one of my favorite moments was watching my son light up with pure delight as he took in his first firework show. He loved getting startled by the sudden explosion, gazing intently at the light taking over the sky, and even handling a sparkler of his own. It was a time of enjoyment and celebration for our great Nation. 



