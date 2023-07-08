Through the darkness bursts a colorful display of light as the sharp crack rings in your ear, immediately followed by the laughter of a child.
As we celebrated America's Independence with festival, family, friends, and fireworks, one of my favorite moments was watching my son light up with pure delight as he took in his first firework show. He loved getting startled by the sudden explosion, gazing intently at the light taking over the sky, and even handling a sparkler of his own. It was a time of enjoyment and celebration for our great Nation.
As we celebrate the independence and freedom our nation enjoys, may we be sure to turn our attention to God and the Lord Jesus Christ and give thanks.
Many of signers of the Declaration of Independence understood and emphasized this point as 50 of the 56 men were Christians.
John Adams expresses this well in a letter to his wife. He writes, “The second day of July 1776, will be the most memorable epic in the history of America. I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated by succeeding generations as the great anniversary Festival. It ought to be commemorated, as the day of deliverance, by solemn acts of devotion to God Almighty. It ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires, and illuminations, from one end of this continent to the other, from this time forward, forevermore.”
Indeed, 247 years later we still celebrate with pomp and parade, shows, games, sports, guns, bonfires, and fireworks. But first and more importantly, may we celebrate by giving thanks to God Almighty for His mercy and grace in giving to us the freedoms and blessings we enjoy.
Charles Carroll made the following remarks on America's 50thanniversary. At that time, he was the last surviving signer of the Declaration of Independence. He said, “Grateful to Almighty God for the blessings which through Jesus Christ our Lord he has conferred on my beloved country in her emancipation, and upon myself in permitting me, under circumstances of mercy, to live to the age of eighty-nine years, and to survive the fiftieth year of American Independence.”
Our founding fathers by and large understood God’s role and expressed gratitude to Him for their independence. We ought to do the same. Not only because of their example but the reality of who God is and His grace on our nation.
I am not saying America is a Christian nation, but it was founded on biblical principles. And as we have followed those biblical principles, we have seen God’s blessing on our nation. You can see God’s indelible mark on our beloved nation as you look at what our currency says, “In God we Trust.” In the pledge of our flag we say, “one nation under God.” The songs we sing, “God bless America.” Furthermore, the self-evident truths we hold to are not man's idea but eternal truths that are established by God and recognized by man.
Although the founding principles remain in place, sadly they have not been wholly followed. The struggles we have today are not with the founding document but with the implementation of those original principles. Today, we often want the benefits and blessing of a nation under God and yet live as if God doesn’t exist at the same time. The incongruity creates disunity and chaos. America, we are not untouchable nor unstoppable. We cannot take for granted the freedoms we enjoy or allow them to slip away.
We cannot turn away from God or the principles He has established and expect blessing and freedom. We must return to God. We must trust in God. And we must be intentional about passing a free America on to the succeeding generation because it will not happen by accident.
May we enjoy and celebrate 247 years as a “one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” May we also return in repentance to follow the one true God. Giving thanks for the grace He has sustained us with and asking for mercy going forward. May God bless America and set His mercy and grace on her as we return to Him.
Happy Independence Day!
Myles Yarnell is the assistant pastor at Victory Baptist Church. View expressed in columns are solely those of the author.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone