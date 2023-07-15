Do you struggle? Do you see and feel all the hurt and heartache in this world? Do you ever wonder if there is more? Anything, something? Does there seem to be no hope? You would welcome some kind of reprieve from what you are experiencing right now, yet this is the way it has always been. It will never change!
You could not even bear to hope for something as good as the abundant life, whatever that is. You crave peace, rest, to be loved for who you are, and to be able to love others the same. Yet, no matter how hard you struggle, it seems to always be out of reach.
The abundant life is found in learning and understanding the blessing and beauty of God’s love for you, which in turn, captivates and compels you to love God and others the way God demonstrated His love.
But what does adoption have to do with it? Maybe your home was great, maybe it wasn’t, but you had that friend growing up who was your best friend. You did everything together. You knew whenever you needed them, you could count on them.
Remember the first opportunity you had to spend the night? It got better! Their family had fun, just being together. You got to know their mom, dad, and even the siblings, and, for whatever reason at the time, you wished you could be adopted into their family and have their abundant life every day!
Truly sad to say, and painful to see, is the family that is the opposite of the first family in every way. When you interact with them for a slumber, birthday party or whatever, you had an experience that made you want to get away and never come back!
The Bible depicts two families that are diametrically opposite and opposed to one another. In John 10:10, Jesus Christ, speaking of Satan, says, “The thief does not come except to steal, and to kill, and to destroy."
Anyone, apart from Jesus Christ, is under Satan’s roof. Satan knowing God’s loving protective command in Genesis 2:16–17, "And the Lord God commanded the man, saying, 'Of every tree of the garden you may freely eat; 17 but of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil you shall not eat, for in the day that you eat of it you shall surely die.'"
Satan deceived and led Adam and Eve in rejection of God’s command. Adam and Eve rebelled in sin against God resulting in death.
Romans 6:23 states, “For the wages of sin is death". Satan does not care for you at all, for he, as a father, only offers darkness, deceit, destruction, disease, discouragement, despair, denial, and death.
When you honestly investigate this world, your experiences, and yes, even your own soul, you see and feel the hurt, the heartache, helplessness, worse yet, no hope! These are the direct result of the rejection of God demonstrated by the sins of the world and you!
When you choose to live under Satan’s roof, believing his lies, you receive the ultimate just consequence of sin which is death, just as Adam and Eve.
Proverbs 14:12, “There is a way that seems right to a man, but its end is the way of death.” Your soul cries for help. You need to be saved from your current state, saved from your sin against God, and adopted into the only family that offers the hope of abundant life.
The door to abundant life is only by adoption into the family of God. Continuing in John 10:10, Jesus Christ declares, “I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly.”
Jesus, Himself, is the door. John 10:7–9, "Then Jesus said to them again, 'Most assuredly, I say to you, I am the door of the sheep. 8. All who ever came before Me are thieves and robbers, but the sheep did not hear them. 9. I am the door. If anyone enters by Me, he will be saved, and will go in and out and find pasture.'"
Saved from what? Your sin. In Romans 3:23, “for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God."
The Heavenly Father loves you (John 3:16) and offers salvation and forgiveness from your sin in Christ Jesus. John 1:29, "The next day, John saw Jesus coming toward him, and said, 'Behold! The Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world!'"
Jesus loves you and went to the cross for you. Romans 5:8, "But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us." Accept the love of God for you and be adopted into the family of God.
Romans 10:13, "For whoever calls on the name of the Lord shall be saved.” This results in adoption, getting to call God, daddy. Romans 8:15, "For you did not receive the spirit of bondage again to fear, but you received the Spirit of adoption by whom we cry out, 'Abba, Father.'"
Be adopted today! When God is your Father you begin the abundant life inheritance in Light, Truth, Peace, Healing, Help, Hope, Love, Joy, and Life Eternal.
Shannon Siedschlag is Pastor Grace Baptist Church, Montrose. Views expressed in columns are solely those of the author.