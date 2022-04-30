RELIGION: The amazing blessings of water

We are so blessed to have the Uncompahgre River running through our community and to live in a state filled with rivers and lakes. Water is essential to the Colorado way of life. More than that, water is essential to all of life.
The abundance of water is the reason the planet Earth appears blue from outer space, but only one percent of our water is fresh. Fresh water is a valuable gift, and we must be mindful of this treasure. Each person in the U.S. uses about 180 gallons of water per day. In Africa and other arid countries, people use only 8 gallons per person, and many people, mostly women, have to walk for miles just to bring one jug of water home.
It takes even more water to grow the food we eat, as much as 3,000 gallons per person per day, and more if we eat meat. For example, that piece of toast you ate for breakfast took 40 gallons of water for the wheat to grow. It takes 400 gallons of water to produce one pound of sugar and almost a ton of water to produce one pound of coffee. It takes 10 gallons of water to produce one sheet of paper. It makes sense to conserve and recycle our precious gift of water.
The human adult body consists of 60% water. Babies have 50-70% water. Our brain and heart are 75% water; the lungs are 83%; the skin is 64%; muscles and kidneys have 79%; and even our bones have 31% water. Humans must constantly have fresh water to replenish the water in their bodies. We can only survive for three days without water.
Did you know that water is also a messenger? It can carry messages of love and healing. The amazing work of Dr. Masaru Emoto of Japan has proven that water reacts to our thoughts and prayers and carries them, not only into our bodies, but into our lakes and rivers and oceans. Dr. Emoto calls his work “conversations with water.”
He infuses pure water with intentions and prayers, freezes it, and then photographs the moment it turns into a crystal as it melts. Everyone who sees his photographs realizes the beauty of the crystals and what they are telling us. (You can see photographs of the crystals on the Internet and in Dr. Emoto’s best selling books on his work. The crystal formed with “thank you” is especially beautiful.)
Dr. Emoto says, “As I continue my conversations with water, the crystals continue to teach me many lessons: the importance of living in tune with the rhythm of life and the flow of nature, leaving the earth beautiful for future generations; love; and prayer.”
These water crystals show the importance of keeping a positive attitude, of expressing love and compassion, kindness, forgiveness, and the importance of prayer. We don’t realize how much positive, and negative, energy affect us in subtle ways, but we can see these effects through the crystals.
If water is truly a messenger, then what kind of messages are you sending to the water in your body? If you are angry and unhappy around your bottle of water and then you drink it, what is the message you have just given to the waters within you? Is it a message of healing? Think about how many times we unconsciously put messages into our water before we drink it.
Dr. Emoto suggests a way to ensure that the water you drink is carrying positive messages by placing your glass or pitcher or bottle on top of a piece of paper with the word “love” and “thank you” written on it. You can also tape the words to the side of your containers. For extra healing, you can say a prayer over your water before drinking it.
This past weekend at the Peace Pole Gathering, the community was invited to bless the Uncompahgre River by putting their prayers and blessings into rose petals, which were given in reverence to the river to take the blessings out into the world. On Sunday, our members brought water from their homes and water from the Uncompahgre River and Chipeta Lake to bless and mingle together before they were poured into the ditch running behind Lions Park to also take blessings out into the world.
You can bless the water in your home by taking a few moments with your family to pray over and bless glasses of water for each person, acknowledging this precious gift from the Divine Creator, infusing the water with love and compassion, and then drinking the water. You can also bless the water around your home praying that it brings healing and abundance to everything that grows there.
We are so grateful for the gift of water, for the healing that it brings as blessings from the Divine Spirit of All Life. We are grateful that we can see the crystalline beauty of God’s Love as beautiful crystals of light.
May the water in your life be blessed.
Rev. Dr. Arlyn Macdonald is the Senior Minister at the Spiritual Awareness Center and Dean and teacher for the Spiritual Development Institute. She is an author and international lecturer advocating for peace.