RELIGION: The blessings of water

We are so blessed to have the Uncompahgre River flowing through our community. Earth Day is also a time to remember the blessings of the Earth’s waters. It was heart-touching for many of the group which blessed the Uncompahgre River on Earth Day during the Peace Pole gathering.

According to Marilyn Cox, local historian, our river was first named by the Ute Indians and the name written down in 1776 by Father Silvestre Velez De Escalante, when he and Father Francisco Antanasio Dominquez, explored the area. Father De Escalante wrote the Ute name as “Ancampagari River,” meaning “boiling water basin” or “hot springs.”



