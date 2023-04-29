RELIGION: The blessings of water

We are so blessed to have the Uncompahgre River flowing through our community. Earth Day is also a time to remember the blessings of the Earth’s waters. It was heart-touching for many of the group which blessed the Uncompahgre River on Earth Day during the Peace Pole gathering.
According to Marilyn Cox, local historian, our river was first named by the Ute Indians and the name written down in 1776 by Father Silvestre Velez De Escalante, when he and Father Francisco Antanasio Dominquez, explored the area. Father De Escalante wrote the Ute name as “Ancampagari River,” meaning “boiling water basin” or “hot springs.”
The river begins in Lake Como, at 12,215 feet in the Uncompahgre National Forest and begins its long journey to the Gulf of California. It makes its way to Ouray, which was once named “Uncompahgre City.”
From there it flows through Ridgway, stopping at the Ridgway Reservoir for a rest before flowing onward through Colona and then to Montrose and Delta where it merges with the Gunnison River, which in turn merges with the great Colorado River. We are caretakers of the river on its way through our communities.
71% of the Earth’s surface is water. 96.5% of our water is in our oceans and 94% of the earth’s wildlife is in the ocean. We often have only “surface consciousness,” unaware of the importance of the life of our oceans. More than 70% of the earth’s oxygen is produced by the ocean. Some people wonder why we didn’t call the “Earth” the “Ocean.”
Water is a divine blessing, for without water we would not have life. 66% of our physical bodies are composed of water, the same amount as a living tree. 75% of our brain is water. We can live about a month without food, but only a week without water.
Water is also a messenger. The work of Japanese scientist, Dr. Masaru Emoto, to photograph water crystals is one proof that water carries messages from our thoughts, words, intentions, music, and prayers.
He and his team have taken amazing photographs of water crystals that have been infused in different ways. When shown the word “Gratitude,” the water forms a beautiful crystal. When shown the words, “I hate you,” a crystal doesn’t form, it just breaks apart.
Consider the implications of water being a messenger carrying your thoughts, words, and intentions to your body. Imagine you have just had an argument with someone. You are full of rage, radiating anger, shouting, maybe even cursing. You stop and drink a glass of water. What messages have you just put into your water that are going straight to your body and mind?
Conversely, maybe you have just said your morning prayers filled with gratitude to God and all of life, and you drink a glass of water. These messages will send healing and spiritual nourishment to your body and cells. You will feel wonderful.
Water heated in your microwave, water sitting near your computer or cell phone, or television set, will not form beautiful crystals. You can change those messages by taping the words “gratitude” and “love” onto the container or setting the container on top of those words.
Prayer is a powerful message to water. Chief Buddhist Monk Houki Kato prayed for an hour over the polluted waters of the Fujiwara Dam in Japan. Dr. Emoto took samples before and after the prayers. The crystals were completely different! Not only were the crystals different, but one of Dr. Emoto’s staff noticed that the color of the water was changing rapidly from dark and murky to clear and reflective.
The next time you visit the Uncompahgre River, or any body of water, take a moment and say a prayer of gratitude. Take time to bless the water you and your family drink. Water is a divine blessing.
(Check out the many websites online about Dr. Emoto’s findings and view photographs of water crystals.)
Rev. Dr. Arlyn Macdonald is the Senior Minister of the Spiritual Awareness Center, meeting at Lions Park on Sundays at 11:00 AM. She is Dean of the Spiritual Development Institute and has written several books.
