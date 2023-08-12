One of the core understandings of orthodox Christianity is that God is self-sufficient, complete in and of Himself. For all eternity, past and future, God needs nothing. He owes His existence and completeness to nothing outside Himself. Theologians call this aseity — being from oneself.
In our man-centered age, this aspect of God is viewed with repugnance. We like to congratulate ourselves that God needs us. He yearns for our love and obedience. He would be diminished if we did not acknowledge Him.
We speculate that He was lonely and needed our company. He created us so He would have someone to hang out with (first in the Garden of Eden, now among us).
This modern view of God may please man’s ego but it grossly underestimates God. What sort of God needs anything from mankind? How can the Creator and Sustainer of the Universe be in debt to His creation?
In Psalm 50:12, Asaph writes “If I were hungry, I would not tell you, for the world and its fullness are mine.” Paul asks in 1 Corinthians 4:7 “what do you have that you did not receive?”
While affirming aseity may deflate our sense of self-importance, does God’s self-sufficiency render Him remote and untouchable? Quite the opposite. This truth is actually infinitely comforting.
It means that God created the world (including you and me) of His own free choice. He did not have to create us. Why did He do this? Because He wanted us to experience the same love that had existed for all eternity past among the three persons of the Godhead (Father, Son, and Holy Spirit). We are truly God’s love children.
John Piper stated in his book, Desiring God, that “in creation, God ‘went public’ with the glory that reverberates joyfully between the Father and the Son. There is something about the fullness of God’s joy that inclines it to overflow.
There is an expansive quality to His joy. It wants to share itself. The impulse to create the world was not from weakness, as though God were lacking in some perfection that creation could supply. It is no argument of the emptiness or deficiency of a fountain, that it is inclined to overflow.”
God, in His self-sufficiency, made us with the capacity to experience His overflowing joy and love. He also created a world in which we could receive His infinite supply of love and joy.
James asserts that “every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights with whom there is no variation or shadow of change.” (James 1:17)
God, of His own free will, has showered mankind with all manner of good gifts to enjoy in their proper use. He has shared with us from His inexhaustible stores, so that we can delight in life.
As God’s love children, we should be experiencing this unending delight, but our lives fall far short of this ideal. What went wrong? Each of us, from Adam and Eve onward, has chosen to live independent of God’s provision and purposes. We have asserted our “right” to live our lives as we choose instead of aligning our lives with God’s stated intent.
Not only did He create us to enjoy His love, but He revealed Himself to us through His written Word, the Bible, and His Word in the flesh, Jesus. The Apostle Peter tells us that God gave us everything needed for life and godliness (2 Peter 1:3).
Having been given an owner’s manual by the One who made us, our task is to pay attention to the content of that manual. If you pour sand into the gas tank of your Toyota, it will seize up. If you take a Ferrari offroading, you will damage it. If you try to cross the ocean in a Jeep, you will sink.
The reason we fail to experience the overflowing joy of God is that we keep trying to operate contrary to His operating instructions. We have voided our own warranty by our misuse of His gifts.
Fortunately, this is not the end of the story. Asaph closes Psalm 50 with the words “The one who offers thanksgiving as his sacrifice glorifies Me; to one who orders his way rightly I will show the salvation of God.”
The God who created us for our mutual pleasure offers to restore us to His original intent as we express our gratitude to Him for His gift of life and order our lives consistent with His stated purposes. God rescues us because He delights in us (Psalm 18:19), despite our rebellion.
God’s self-sufficiency led Him to share with us His delight in life. Will we honor that God by using our lives consistent with His instructions as an act of thanksgiving to Him for His goodness?
Doug Kiesewetter is a serial start-up business and social entrepreneur, having launched 13 for-profit ventures and many non-profits over the past four decades. He is currently CEO of a Montrose-based solar manufacturer and chairman of Waterstone, a public Christian foundation in Colorado Springs. Doug is a member of Cedar Creek Church. He and his wife, Deborah, have two adult children and four grandchildren. Views expressed are solely those of the columnist.