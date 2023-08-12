One of the core understandings of orthodox Christianity is that God is self-sufficient, complete in and of Himself. For all eternity, past and future, God needs nothing. He owes His existence and completeness to nothing outside Himself. Theologians call this aseity — being from oneself.

In our man-centered age, this aspect of God is viewed with repugnance. We like to congratulate ourselves that God needs us. He yearns for our love and obedience. He would be diminished if we did not acknowledge Him.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?