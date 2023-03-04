Watching Super Bowl LVII, it was clear to see the difference in who the fans were cheering for. Colors of red and white in support of the Chiefs. Green and white to represent the Eagles. And some would argue a third team, black and white. Color marks the difference between who is cheering for each team.

What marks the difference between the world and the Christian? It’s not based merely on how one does or does not behave. Ultimately it is a personal relationship with God through the finished work of Jesus Christ. It was His death, burial, and resurrection that makes Christianity possible.



