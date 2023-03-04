Watching Super Bowl LVII, it was clear to see the difference in who the fans were cheering for. Colors of red and white in support of the Chiefs. Green and white to represent the Eagles. And some would argue a third team, black and white. Color marks the difference between who is cheering for each team.
What marks the difference between the world and the Christian? It’s not based merely on how one does or does not behave. Ultimately it is a personal relationship with God through the finished work of Jesus Christ. It was His death, burial, and resurrection that makes Christianity possible.
But take one step back. How does one learn about the life of Christ and come to a proper understanding of who God is? It is the Bible. The difference between true Christians and non-Christians is how one receive the Bible.
Some in the world believe the Bible is merely derived from human imagination and believe nothing about it. Based on that view, it follows that God is not real.
Others believe in God but the Bible only in part. Some believe the words of Jesus are all that’s needed. Some view the Bible as a motivational tool to help encourage people to be better. Some pastors even brush off the Old Testament as being outdated and unhelpful. Others will say they believe the Bible yet will not accept Scriptures clear teaching on doctrine or sin. And sadly, these views are all too common in churches today.
In Scripture Paul writes to the Christians in Thessalonica and commends them on their full reception of the gospel. The Thessalonian believers received the word of God as God’s Words. What does it mean to receive the Bible as God’s Words?
The Bible claims that all the words contained in Scripture are God’s Words. In the Old Testament, the prophets often begin by saying, “Thus says the LORD.”
When prophets use that phrase, they are claiming to be messengers of God and that their words are the absolute authoritative words of God.
In fact, when the prophet spoke, it was referred to as God Himself Who spoke. Thus, to listen or not listen to the prophet was to listen or not listen to God Himself (Deut. 18:19). And if they misspoke or misrepresented God, they were a false prophet (Jer. 14:14).
The New Testament teaches that God verbally inspired Scripture as He “breathed-out” every word (2 Tim. 3:16). God did not inspire ideas but every word of Scripture as He moved “holy men” by the Holy Spirit (2 Pet. 1:21). Each author’s writing reflects his personality, background, writing style, culture, and time in history.
Scripture also constitutes the plenary inspired Word of God as all parts are equally and entirely inspired and fully accurate (1 Cor. 2:7-14; 2 Pet. 1:21). Scripture did not come by the impulse, thoughts, or imagination of man but by God.
Thus, the Bible, in all 66 books of the Old and New Testaments, is God’s verbal and plenary revelation to mankind, supernaturally inspired, infallible, and inerrant in the original manuscript. It therefore stands forever as the full, final, complete, authoritative, and sufficient Word of God.
Now compare the difference between man’s word and God’s Word.
1. Man’s word can be accepted or rejected. You can take the meat and spit out the bones. You can pick and choose the parts you like. You can discard what makes you uncomfortable, what goes against the culture or stirs up conflict. God’s Word, however, must be taken as is. God has the authority to determine what is included, not man.
2. Man’s word can be adjusted and modified. The teaching of man’s word can be modified, illustrations made personal, and points rearranged. The opinions of two different authors can be put together. “I like this but not that; I’ll change this and adjust that.”
God’s Word, however, is settled and finished. We do not have the authority to adjust or modify what God has stated. Since we do not have the authority, we must receive, submit, and obey the Bible as the authoritative Word of God. This is what we wrestle with and what the world chooses to reject.
Why does the world choose to reject the Bible as God’s Word?
1. Because it removes all authority from self. God decides what is right and wrong, not man. God decides what is included or excluded from Scripture, not man. No man has the authority to reinterpret, modify, or adjust God’s authoritative word.
2. Because the Bible is God’s word, man’s responsibility is to understand what God said and submit to it. Not listening, reinterpreting, or modifying God’s Word means rejecting God’s authority.
3. Because God’s Word is communicated through man. Submitting to God is hard enough, but to submit to the person bringing God’s message is harder still. God’s authority is often transmitted through individuals who speak in accordance with Scripture.
The next time you read, study, or listen to the Bible being preached or taught, resolve in your heart to accurately understand what God intended to say. This will prevent cosmic plagiarism by making God say something He never said. How you receive God’s Word affects every area of life. Resolve to receive the Bible as God’s full, complete, and final authoritative Word.
Myles Yarnell is assistant pastor at Victory Baptist Church in Montrose.
