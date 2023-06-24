As a young monk, Martin Luther was tormented with feelings he couldn’t shake. His was a strong sense that he was beyond being accepted by God.

Luther was painfully aware of his sin and terrified of judgment. A turning point in life was when, at the age of 22, Luther was caught in a lightning storm during which he feared for his life. 



