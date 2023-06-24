As a young monk, Martin Luther was tormented with feelings he couldn’t shake. His was a strong sense that he was beyond being accepted by God.
Luther was painfully aware of his sin and terrified of judgment. A turning point in life was when, at the age of 22, Luther was caught in a lightning storm during which he feared for his life.
Frantic, Luther prayed to Saint Anne, the patron saint his family of miners was familiar with. The essence of his plea for mercy included: “help me and I will become a monk.” Luther lived through that dangerous storm and became determined to keep his oath so nothing worse would befall him.
This created much grief for his father Hans, who had worked hard in the mines, being determined that Martin would make something of himself and become a lawyer.
Apparently going into ministry didn’t rise to that level. Having a father who was difficult to please also contributed to Martin’s being terrified of God. Wrong views of God abound in every age.
Enter Johann von Staupitz, supervisor of the Augustinian order and Luther’s spiritual father.
Von Staupitz would be used by God as a powerful influence in Luther’s life. After hearing Luther continue to wrestle with episodes of anger and agony, Staupitz asked “Martin, what is it you seek?” In desperation Luther answered: “A merciful God: A God whom I can love. A God who loves me.”
Staupitz’s heartfelt answer, which stuck with Luther his whole life: “Then look to Christ. Bind yourself to Christ and you will know God’s love. Say to Him, “I am yours. Save me. I am yours. Save me.”” Later Luther wrote: “If it had not been for Dr. Staupitz, I should have sunk in hell.”
Has there been a von Staupitz in your life? Has there been someone who’s impacted your life deeply for Jesus, giving you direction and truth at a critical time? Think back over your life. Who are you grateful for?
Sometimes, it's someone God orchestrated to cross your path perhaps only briefly. Or, maybe it was a parent or grandparent or family friend, or pastor or someone you knew from work. It may have been someone younger than you.
In the early Church, the Apostle Peter was just such a person, a spiritual father to a fair number of people.
And 2 Peter is considered his farewell address to them. Peter considered it so. Verses 13-15 of 2 Peter, chapter 1 say this: “I think it right, as long as I am in this body, to stir you up by way of reminder, since I know that the putting off of my body will be soon, as our Lord Jesus Christ made clear to me. And I will make every effort so that after my departure you may be able at any time to recall these things.”
The context reveals what “these things” were. Earlier in the chapter the Apostle Peter had written: “… make every effort to supplement your faith with virtue, and virtue with knowledge, and knowledge with self-control, and self-control with steadfastness, and steadfastness with godliness, and godliness with brotherly affection, and brotherly affection with love.”
What we see here is a blend of content and character that Peter sought to pass on. As we say in church world, orthodoxy and orthopraxy. Both have to be intertwined, otherwise hypocrisy spoils the gospel opportunity.
Similarly, the Apostle Paul wrote in his first letter to Timothy, “Practice these things, immerse yourself in them, so that all may see your progress. Keep a close watch on yourself and on the teaching. Persist in this, for by so doing you will save both yourself and your hearers.”
In Martin Luther’s early years as a monk, he grew disillusioned by the church’s teaching and the licentious lives of those who claimed to be Christians. He wrestled deeply with a very unsettled feeling toward God. Spring forward to today.
There are numbers of people around us that, like Luther, have a wrong concept of the God of grace. As we open our heart to people who experience spiritual disillusionment, we’re able to share what we’re learning and are experiencing of God. For them, we might be able to be modern day von Staupitz’s.
Back to Peter. As Peter was aware that he would soon be called upon to die, he became increasingly purposeful. In his second epistle written about a year before his martyrdom, we see his increased sense of urgency.
We ourselves are reminded with regularity of our mortality and should be taking the lesson soberly. Perhaps there’s been a medical scare for you or a loved one. A near death experience. An accident narrowly avoided. A reminder through a friend who died “prematurely.” How has God shown you that you should be redeeming the time?
Sensing his own life was drawing to a close, Peter emphasizes, “And I will make every effort so that after my departure you may be able at any time to recall these things.”
When God reminds us that we’re not going to be around forever and the years we have left are dwindling, it’s always appropriate to strategize with greater intentionality.
Let us focus a prayer that those that come behind us will remember the Gospel things about our life. That there might be those who remember what was taught (Bible content) and how that was modeled and lived (Christlike character) through us.
Peter says, “I will make every effort …” It is always a good thing to take inventory of the kind of investment we’re making in our offspring and the people within our sphere.
Take a moment to consider these questions: How can I be clearer about who Jesus is by my words and my life, and to whom? You may be impacting the next Martin Luther.
Curt Mudgett is pastor of Cedar Creek Church.
Views in this column are solely those of the author.