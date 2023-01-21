The world has never been more connected. Drive along any road in our area- there’s likely fiber optic lines. Look up: there’s satellites all over up there. People all over the world have cell phones, even in the jungle.
But, people feel disconnected. They feel as though they’re out of it.
Our fast moving lives have wreaked havoc on our relationships. We’re not nearly as connected to each other as we were a generation ago. It’s easy to drive into the garage, close the door and disappear. We no longer have a front porch to linger on.
Yet, we were created for relationships. God says: “It’s not good for man to be alone." So He created a woman. Wise choice indeed! God knew we were not to be isolated. Why? We were created in the image of God. The Bible says God is love and to love, we need somebody to love.
But, are our relationships authentic? Social media has proven that our lives are on display for all to see–forever. What we do and say, how we have fun, where we go, how we respond to others posts can affect the credibility of our Christian witness to others.
Jesus says, ”In the same, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in Heaven” (Matt 5:16).
But, what if we’re not “shiny and bright” some days? We often sanitize our lives so much that we only ever share the highlights; the best picture, flattering news and happy family events.
I vividly remember my Mom’s response with every phone call: “Honey, I’m fine." Even at the end, short of breath and exhausted, she assured us she would “be home tomorrow." She was, but not back at the house.
Who is your posse? In old Westerns, the posse was a group the sheriff trusted enough to deputize them when he needed help rounding up bad guys.
Who is the authentic brother and sister in Christ? People are looking for the real deal. They want a posse that’s there for them through thick and thin.
I believe God calls us to be authentic in our faith and to be true representatives of Jesus in our connection with others. Who can you ask to pray with you? Who can you confide in that you messed up or fell short?
My elder sister is my moral compass. I can tell her anything and seek advice. She’s an important part of my posse. Not everyone has that. How do we bridge the gap between what people see when peering into our lives and what Jesus said they should see? How do we live with authenticity, that is to live in such a way people connect with the voice of God through us?
“Authentic” is defined as conforming to the fact and therefore worthy of trust, reliance, or belief or being so in fact; not fraudulent or counterfeit. I’m the first to tell you sometimes it is easier to be authentic with close friends than with someone new to me. I also know it would not be hard for Jesus.
I think to be authentic in our public faith walk, we have to be authentic with God in private. We need authenticity in our prayer life.
Do we talk to God in the same way we talk on social media; superficially, trying to ignore our hurts and faults? Let it all hang out!
Trust me, I believe God has heard it all! If not, He has gotten an ear full from me, more than once! He loves us! He is not angry with us! He is merciful! And, so far He has not given up on me, although I suspect I’ve tested his patience more than once! I imagine Him scratching His head and exclaiming “Oh,Vader!"
When Jesus became one of us, He experienced the pains we go through. He understands us and therefore He is the best one to lead our posse. Go with Him. He will provide. And bring the rest of your posse along!
Mary Vader is No. 7 of 11 children raised on a Gunnison ranch. She is a pediatrician, a hospital chaplain and an active member of Saint Mary Parish. She is part of a surgical team that has done medical missions all over the world for 30 years.