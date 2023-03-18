Paul Harvey was a well-known radio voice in my childhood. One of my favorite childhood memories is of his broadcasts titled “The Rest of the Story.”
The Rest of the Story was a Monday-through-Friday radio program consisting of stories presented as little-known or forgotten facts on a variety of subjects with some key element of the story (usually the name of some well-known person) held back until the end. The broadcasts always concluded with a variation on the tag line, "And now you know … the rest of the story."
Today I would like to share a “Rest of the Story” kind of tale found in the gospel of John. In John 5 we read the story of Jesus' encounter with an unnamed woman from the town of Sychar in Samaria.
The fact that this conversation happened at all is a miracle. The Jews despised the Samaritans. They did not intermingle because the Jews felt the Samaritans had abandoned the Jewish faith by intermarrying with Gentiles and adopting Gentile practices. The Jews felt the Samaritans weren’t “real Jews'' because they adopted Gentile and pagan practices both in life and in their religion.
Therefore, it was very unusual for a Jew to speak to a Samaritan, but that’s exactly what Jesus did.
It was also unusual for a Jewish man to speak to a woman alone. Not because the man might be accused of impropriety, but because women were beneath men on the social ladder. Women were more like objects to be used rather than people to be valued.
The fact that Jesus speaks to a Samaritan, and particularly a Samaritan woman, is quite eye-opening. And once we understand the background of this Samaritan woman Jesus’ interaction with her is even more amazing. This woman is no saint. She’s had five husbands and the person she is now with is not her husband. Jesus, however, is not offended. He is not self-righteous. Rather He is kind, loving, truthful, and direct and the Samaritan woman responds to Jesus’ kind words and gracious attitude.
In Paul’s words Jesus spoke “the truth in love.” (Ephesians 4:15) She owned her faults and even though Jesus brought the skeletons out of her closet, she joyfully went back into town and brought everyone she knew out to meet Him. “Come, see a man who told me everything I ever did. Could this be the Messiah?” They came out of the town and made their way toward him.” (John 4:29-30)
The Samaritans urged Jesus to stay with them and he stayed two days. After listening to Jesus teach, they said, “We no longer believe just because of what you said; now we have heard for ourselves, and we know that this man really is the Savior of the world.”(John 4:42) What a wonderful and powerful response to a simple conversation between Jesus and this Samaritan woman.
Now in Paul Harvey’s words: “the rest of the story!”
The story of this Samaritan woman doesn’t end at verse f42; in fact it is much longer than the Gospel of John. The anonymous Samaritan woman at the well was known by the early church after the death and resurrection of Jesus. She didn’t fade away as a nameless, faceless person in one of Jesus’ stories. She was known.
According to Eastern Christian tradition, the woman's name at the time of her meeting Jesus is unknown, however she was later baptized "Photine.” This encounter with Jesus changed her life and she is known today as St. Photine, which means the “Luminous One.”
After Jesus’ resurrection, she became a missionary for 30 years to areas around the Mediterranean with her two sons. She led her five sisters and her two sons to Christ, who then traveled with her to share the Gospel.
Photine’s life changed the day she encountered the self-giving love of God in Jesus Christ. Jesus told her that “Everyone who drinks this water will be thirsty again, but whoever drinks the water I give them will never thirst. Indeed, the water I give them will become in them a spring of water welling up to eternal life.” (John 4:13-14) Jesus filled her with the living presence of God, and her life was never the same.
According to tradition, Photine was eventually martyred for her faith in Christ by the Roman emperor Nero. Her sons were martyred also. She followed Jesus joyfully and courageously to the very end of her earthly existence. She looked death in the face and would not recant her devotion to the Lord because she had encountered the God of love. February 26 every year is “St. Photine Day” in the Orthodox Church and the Catholic Church celebrates her life in March every year.
Perhaps Jesus' encounter in John 4 can help us to better relate with people in the world around us. Perhaps truth and love do not need to be opposite ends of the spectrum. Perhaps by sharing truth and love together we can be bearers of living water to a thirsty world just like St. Photine. And now you know … the rest of the story.
Reference: Grondin, F. C. (2022, October 14). St. Photina: The woman at the well. Catholic Answers. Retrieved March 14, 2023, from https://www.catholic.com/qa/st-photina-the-woman-at-the-well