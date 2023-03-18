Paul Harvey was a well-known radio voice in my childhood. One of my favorite childhood memories is of his broadcasts titled “The Rest of the Story.”

The Rest of the Story was a Monday-through-Friday radio program consisting of stories presented as little-known or forgotten facts on a variety of subjects with some key element of the story (usually the name of some well-known person) held back until the end. The broadcasts always concluded with a variation on the tag line, "And now you know … the rest of the story."



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?