The San Juan mountains present a stunning display of beauty, especially with the green in the valley contrasted with the white on the mountains.

Even greater than our beloved mountains is the splendor of the universe. Yet even greater than the universe is the Bible.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?