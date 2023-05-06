The San Juan mountains present a stunning display of beauty, especially with the green in the valley contrasted with the white on the mountains.
Even greater than our beloved mountains is the splendor of the universe. Yet even greater than the universe is the Bible.
Psalm 19 declares the sufficiency of Scripture by comparing it with the breathtaking grandeur of the universe. The Scriptures better declare the glory of God than the galaxies! Scripture, therefore, is far above every other truth claim.
Scripture is absolutely sufficient, authoritative, and trustworthy. Listen to the middle verses of the chapter: “7 The law of the Lord is perfect, reviving the soul; the testimony of the Lord is sure, making wise the simple; 8 the precepts of the Lord are right, rejoicing the heart; the commandment of the Lord is pure, enlightening the eyes; 9 the fear of the Lord is clean, enduring forever; the rules of the Lord are true, and righteous altogether” Psalm 19:7–9 (ESV).
The psalmist describes the character of God’s Word and the effects it has. To start with, he refers to Scripture being “perfect.”
The idea of perfect is just that, perfect. It lacks nothing for its completeness, it is flawless, and superlative in every sense.
There is nothing in Scripture that would lead man into error and nothing missing which is essential for man. Scripture is thorough and contains everything God determined we needed for our spiritual instruction.
As 2 Peter 1:3 states, “3 His divine power has granted to us all things that pertain to life and godliness, through the knowledge of him who called us to his own glory and excellence.” In other words, God has given to mankind everything necessary for a person to understand how to please and glorify Him in this present life.
Furthermore, Scripture is sufficient to handle life’s problems. “16 All Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness, 17 that the man of God may be complete, equipped for every good work” 2 Timothy 3:16–17 (ESV).
Scripture instructs us on what is right (teaching), what is wrong (reproof), how to get it right (correction) and how to keep it right (training in righteousness).
The results will be a Christian who is complete in God and thoroughly equipped to live for Him. In other words, the only sufficient and sole source of authority in our life must be the Scriptures if we are to please and glorify God.
Here are several practical steps to begin trusting God’s Word to be sufficient in your life:
Trust Scripture alone to determine what you believe. There is no other authoritative source that is equal to or greater than the Bible. And because God’s Word is perfect, no other revelation and no new revelation is needed.
If anything is not in Scripture by precept, command, or principle, do not allow it to determine what you believe. If anything goes against Scripture’s precepts, commands, or principles, do not follow it. If anything contradicts Scripture’s precepts, commands, or principles it is false. Do not purely believe what people, even spiritual people, tell you to believe. Study God’s Word because it is the sole source of authority and wholly sufficient.
Trust Scripture alone to determine what you do and how you act. The Bible alone determines morality. Because God’s Word is complete, perfect, and everything we need, it alone teaches what is right and what is wrong. No individual has the right to create personal morality. Furthermore, no one has a right to force their “personal” morality on you. Only Scripture determines right or wrong. Therefore, study God’s Word to fully understand morality and how to apply it in this world.
Trust Scripture alone to determine the problem you’re facing and how to alleviate it. Because Scripture is sufficient, it will address the problems and issues you face today.
Let the Bible be the first place you turn to for help with struggles such as marriage issues, relational conflicts, finances, home or work life, anger, depression, anxiety, OCD, ADD, gender discomfort, same-sex attraction, etc. God’s Word is sufficient in addressing problems in precept, command, or principle so that “the man of God may be complete.”
We are practical atheists by saying we believe in God, yet turning to psychologists, psychiatrists, or secular counselors for help instead of God’s Word. Man’s wisdom is incomplete.
God’s Word is complete. In working through such issues, however, God has provided various resources to help with specific aspects, such as medical practices and criminal law. Still, these resources do not sidestep Scripture but ought to function according to the precepts, commands, and principles of Scripture because it is sufficient.
Rightly worshiping God comes from following Scripture. Rightly living for God comes from applying Scripture’s precepts, commands, and principles to everyday life. Rightly handling problems comes from understanding them according to the Bible and addressing them as instructed by the Bible for the glory of God.
Every person lives by some source of authority. What are you trusting? May we all trust God’s Word alone as our sufficient, complete, perfect, flawless, and superlative source of authority in all that we do. Let me encourage you to read the Bible.
Myles Yarnell is assistant pastor at Victory Baptist Church in Montrose. Views expressed in columns are solely those of the author.