On Feb. 5, the Grammys were held and honestly for me they usually come and go without much attention.

This year was no different until one of the members of the church I pastor asked me if I had heard about the song “Unholy?” To which I replied, “No.” They then shared with me their thoughts about it, and how it had received an award.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?