On Feb. 5, the Grammys were held and honestly for me they usually come and go without much attention.
This year was no different until one of the members of the church I pastor asked me if I had heard about the song “Unholy?” To which I replied, “No.” They then shared with me their thoughts about it, and how it had received an award.
Their comments piqued my curiosity and I began looking into the song. I soon noticed that “Unholy” was very popular and had received much attention around the world as evidenced by the top charts. As I continued to investigate “Unholy,” I noticed that the internet was full of comments and opinions about the content and performance of the song. I read the lyrics and some comments of Sam Smith about what the song meant to him. After absorbing the information, my mind and heart were taken to the hurtful and destructive nature of adultery, which is a betrayal of trust.
The title, “Unholy,” is profound, yet what makes something holy or unholy? Is adultery the only “unholy” act or is there more that is unholy? While there are many things that are unholy there must also be something or someone who is holy.
In Isaiah 6:3 the Bible says, “Holy, holy, holy is the Lord of hosts; The whole earth is full of His glory!”
God is Holy. What does the word “holy” mean? The biblical idea of holy is that which is separate or apart from and morally pure perfection.
As to God being separate He says of Himself in Isaiah 55:8 – 9: “For My thoughts are not your thoughts,nor are your ways My ways,” says the Lord. “For as the heavens are higher than the earth, So are My ways higher than your ways, And My thoughts than your thoughts.”
Simply stated, based upon these verses and our ever changing knowledge of the universe God is at least 94 million light years in distance different from you. You are like God being created in His image, but God is nothing like you.
God being holy is also morally, eternally, perfectly, pure. He “alone has immortality, dwelling in unapproachable light, whom no man has seen or can see,” (1 Timothy 6:16).
James 1:13 and 17 declare that “God cannot be tempted by evil, nor does He himself tempt anyone … with whom there is no variation or shadow of turning.”
There is no evil, no sin, not even a hint of anything impure or “unholy.” This is a big deal because nine times in scripture God states that, “You shall be Holy, for I am Holy.” (1 Peter 1:15-16; Leviticus 11:44-45; 19:2; 20:7, 26; 21:8; & Deuteronomy 23:14).
This is a problem for all humanity because you are a sinner. Sin, according to God, is a breaking of God’s commands living as if His laws do not exist (1 John 3:4). God’s Law includes the Ten Commandments found in Exodus 20:1-17, and they include pretending that God is not God (first four), disobedience to parents, stealing, lying, murder, adultery, or coveting which is unthankfulness.
These are the opposites of that which is Holy. God says in Romans 3:10–12 “There is none righteous, no, not one; There is none who understands; There is none who seeks after God. They have all turned aside; They have together become unprofitable; There is none who does good, no, not one.”
You are unholy, and in your unholiness you are apart from God and betrayed God, very God , through unbelief. For you “… have taken (Jesus) by lawless hands, have crucified, and put to death (Acts 2:23b).” Your unbelief then is evidenced by the choices that you make that are contrary to God’s character, therefore separating you from the Holy One.
Praise God there is hope for the unholy. In 1 Timothy 1:15 “This is a faithful saying and worthy of all acceptance, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners,” the unholy.
God is so wonderful and loving that even though you betrayed Him He demonstrated love. Romans 5:8, “But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us.” And in John 3:16, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.”
God’s love crucified His Son for you. 2 Corinthians 5:21, “For He (God) made Him (Jesus) who knew no sin to be sin for us, that we might become the righteousness of God in Him (Jesus).” Would you be Holy? Please, repent of your unholiness and believe in Jesus, the “Holy” One, Who loves you enough that He died for you so you could be forgiven of your sins against Him and live with Him!
Shannon Siedschlag is pastor of Grace Baptist Church.