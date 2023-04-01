Recently, I had the opportunity to attend an event in which opposing worldviews were presented. During the presentation I heard the following from those in attendance, "My Jesus doesn't say that." "That's not who my Jesus is."

One's view of Jesus is critical as one's view of Jesus determines whether one knows God (John 16:3 and 1 John 4:1-6).



