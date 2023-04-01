Recently, I had the opportunity to attend an event in which opposing worldviews were presented. During the presentation I heard the following from those in attendance, "My Jesus doesn't say that." "That's not who my Jesus is."
One's view of Jesus is critical as one's view of Jesus determines whether one knows God (John 16:3 and 1 John 4:1-6).
C.S. Lewis, the converted atheist, said:
"Jesus … told people that their sins were forgiven. … This makes sense only if He really was the God whose laws are broken and whose love is wounded in every sin ... I am trying here to prevent anyone saying the really foolish thing that people often say about Him: 'I'm ready to accept Jesus as a great moral teacher, but I don't accept His claim to be God.' That is the one thing we must not say. A man who was merely a man and said the sort of things Jesus said would not be a great moral teacher. He would either be a lunatic … or else he would be the Devil of Hell. You can shut Him up for a fool, you can spit at Him and kill Him as a demon; or you can fall at His feet and call Him Lord and God. But let us not come with any patronizing nonsense about His being a great human teacher. He has not left that open to us. He did not intend to."
The truth is that we will either view ourselves as made in the image of God who reveals objective truth to which truth we will conform our lives, or we will make God in our own image which leads us to conclude that God, or perhaps gods, exists to serve our agendas and needs rendering truth relative, subjective to the fleeting trends of culture.
This, logically, is the path to atheism or at minimum a pretense of religion, for we put ourselves in the place of God leading us to believe ourselves the arbiters of truth.
To be clear, the Bible in its 66 books is the only authoritative revelation of Jesus. All claims of revelation must be subjected to the Bible.
The Apostle John tells the early church in 1 John 4:1-3, "Test the spirits to see whether they are from God, for many false prophets have gone out into the world. By this you know the Spirit of God: every spirit that confesses that Jesus Christ has come in the flesh is from God, and every spirit that does not confess Jesus is not from God." Who is Jesus?
The Apostle Peter answers this question in Matthew 16:16 as he says to Jesus, "You are the Christ, the Son of the living God."
Do you understand what it means for Jesus to be "the Christ"? The title "Christ" is a reference to the "anointed One" who rescues His people and establishes an eternal kingdom (Psalm 110). But, more than a general position of authority, the identity of "the Christ" takes us to the book of Zechariah chapter 12.
Here, Yahweh, the only true God (Deuteronomy 6:4), is speaking and says in verse 10, "When they look on me, on Him Who they have pierced, they shall mourn for Him, as one weeps over a firstborn."
This passage unequivocally identifies Jesus as Yahweh. This is why John tells the church to test "the spirits" and gives the first objective criteria: those claiming to speak for God must declare Jesus Christ as coming in the flesh. Jesus is God in the flesh. He is not a creation of Yahweh. He is not one of many sons of Yahweh. He is Yahweh.
The second criteria is one that we will deal with in a subsequent article toward the end of May 2023. But for now, we have begun to answer the question, "Who is Jesus?" Jesus is Yahweh. He is God in the flesh who lived amongst us and died for us that we might be forgiven of our sins against Him. As God, He rose from the dead confirming all of His promises (2 Corinthians 1:20) giving us the hope of eternal life (1 Corinthians 15).
Roland Kassales is pastor at Victory Baptist Church of Montrose.