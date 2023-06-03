Jesus asks two questions of His disciples in Matthew 16:13 and in Matthew 16:15.
The first question is, "Who do people say that the Son of Man is?" to which the disciples give the varying responses of the crowds.
The second question Jesus asks is, "But who do you say that I am?" to which Peter responds, "You are the Christ, the Son of the living God."
This confession of Peter's is so clear and foundational to Jesus' identity that the Apostle John will refer back to this confession as the defining test for differentiating between true or false teachers in 1 John 4:1-6.
Back in the March pastor's column I introduced this study by discussing what it means for Jesus to be the Christ. Jesus being the Christ clearly identifies Him as Yahweh (Zechariah 12:10), the only living God (Deuteronomy 6:4), the great I am (Exodus 3:14), and it was for this claim that the Jews sought to kill Jesus in John 8:58-59.
A denial of Jesus as the Christ, Yahweh, is the first evidence that one is a false teacher or that a religion is false. The next test is found in the words, "the Son of the living God."
Jesus as the Son of God is a title often confused by various religions. For sake of clarity let us examine the two uses of the phrase "son of."
The first and most common use is in reference to the procreative process in which the child is referred to as the son of the father and mother. We see an example of this in Genesis 5:3 which says that "Adam ... fathered a son in his own likeness ... and named him Seth." Seth is Adam's biological son. Seth is the son of Adam.
The second use of the phrase "son of" refers not to biology but to nature. There is no clearer passage in Scripture to help us understand this than John 8:31-58. In this passage the question of parentage comes up, but Jesus turns the conversation from biology to nature.
The Jews say in John 8:33, "We are offspring of Abraham" to which Jesus replies in verse 37, "I know that you are offspring of Abraham; yet you seek to kill me." Jesus changes the conversation to nature in verse 39 when He says, "If you were Abraham's children, you would be doing the works Abraham did, but now you seek to kill me...you are doing the works your father did (verse 41)...you are of your father the devil (verse 44).
Do you see what Jesus did there? He pointed them to the nature of their heart to say, "You are sons of the devil." Obviously, Jesus is not saying that they are biological offspring of the devil. He is saying that in their nature, their very essence, they are sons of the devil because they do the devil's will.
How does this help us understand the phrase, "Son of the living God"? If Jesus were the biological Son of God the Father, then we would be denying Jesus' eternality, and we would be denying the Trinity. Both doctrines require Jesus to have existed eternally. John 1:1-4 states that Jesus existed before the creation of the human race or anything else and is the Creator of all.
Secondly, understanding the "son of" phrase in terms of nature helps us make sense of three passages. Psalm 2:7 is a Messianic passage in which Yahweh says, "You are my Son; today I have begotten you."
If begotten were a reference to Jesus' biological birth as the Son of God then we would have to say that the phrase "Son of the living God" is merely a reference to Jesus' parentage. However, Acts 13:32-33 says that Jesus fulfilled this exact statement from Psalm 2:7 in His resurrection. And Hebrews 1:1-5 further attests to this by setting Jesus apart as the one true God and again referencing the phrase from Psalm 2:7. Those who are familiar with the Bible will then connect that Jesus fulfilling the phrase "begotten" in His resurrection is the reason that Colossians 1:18 calls Jesus the "firstborn from the dead" as does Revelation 1:5.
Yes, Jesus is the only begotten Son of God, but this is because He rose from the dead proving that He, as God, has power over death, that as God He alone is the giver of life, and that as God He guarantees the life of those who put their faith in Him. Jesus is the Son of God, the very nature, essence, and image of the Father. Jesus did not become a god by birth or works. Jesus is eternal God without beginning or end.
Roland Kassales is Pastor of Victory Baptist Church of Montrose. Views expressed in columns are solely those of the author.