Jesus asks two questions of His disciples in Matthew 16:13 and in Matthew 16:15.

The first question is, "Who do people say that the Son of Man is?" to which the disciples give the varying responses of the crowds.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?