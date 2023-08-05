In the previous two articles in this series, we established what it means that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of the living God (Matthew 16:16).
Jesus Christ is the promised Messiah, the anointed One, God who became a man. Jesus the Son of God is eternally God, past, present, and future who has revealed to us the glory of God in person.
It is at this point in this series on Jesus that I would like for us to consider the significance of Jesus becoming a human.
You'll remember from the first article in this series that we quoted 1 John 4:1-3 which told us that anyone who denies that Jesus Christ came in the flesh is a false teacher. They have not come from God. God obviously holds this truth to be significant.
Why? First, Jesus' becoming a man enables Him to take the place of humanity in just death. This is what we refer to as the substitutionary sacrifice of Jesus.
Philippians 2:5-11 speaks of Jesus becoming a man in order to come to this earth, live here, suffer here, and die here on our behalf as a fulfillment of the law and as a substitute in our place taking the just wrath of God which we deserved.
God is holy and cannot be in the presence of sin (Habakkuk 1:13). God is just (meaning He does right and always makes right judgments) and cannot overlook sin (Deuteronomy 32:4; Genesis 18:25).
Since God cannot overlook sin and must judge sin, you and I are in a bad spot as sinners. Romans 6:23 says that the wages of sin is death. You cannot sin against the God of life and in so separating yourself from life expect to live.
But Jesus becomes a man, lives perfectly (2 Corinthians 5:21), and takes our place by dying as God the Father pours out His wrath on God the Son (Isaiah 53). Because Jesus took our place in dying, we who believe in Him will not face the wrath of God in eternal death but instead receive eternal life (John 3:16). Jesus, God the Son, became a man in order to take the place of all the human race. This is the first reason for Jesus' humanity.
The second reason Jesus became a man is to reveal the heart of God for those whom He made. Hebrews 4:14-16 says that having lived on this earth, and having suffered on this earth, Jesus is able to sympathize with us as we live in a world broken by sin.
That word sympathize means to suffer or endure with someone. In other words, Jesus' life as a man on this earth enables Him to understand our griefs, our suffering, and the difficulties that we face.
Hebrews 4:16 says that this allows us to come to God with confidence knowing that He actually cares and truly feels the suffering with which we are afflicted. In fact, according to Hebrews 2:18, "Because He himself has suffered when tempted, He is able to help those who are being tempted."
Not only does God sympathize with us, but He is actually able to help us. He wants to help us. We are never alone in our suffering. He tells us in 1 Peter 5:6-7 to humble ourselves by casting all of our anxieties on Him because He cares for us.
Why is this significant? In Jesus, we see that God loved the people whom He made so much that He was willing to lay aside the glory and comfort of heaven to become like us so that He could fulfill His own just requirements because we could not. In Him we can be holy and able to approach God without the fear of condemnation.
1 John 4:18 says, "There is no fear in love, but perfect love casts out fear. For fear has to do with punishment, and whoever fears has not been perfected in love."
Jesus lived, suffered, died, and rose again, and now prays for you so that you can know that you are loved by God, be set free from sin, able to live out the purpose for which you are designed, and spend eternity living with God in the new creation for His glory and your joy. Do you know Him? Come to Jesus and find rest (Matthew 11:28- 30).
Roland Kassales is the pastor of Victory Baptist Church in Montrose. Views expressed are solely those of the author.