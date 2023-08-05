In the previous two articles in this series, we established what it means that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of the living God (Matthew 16:16).

Jesus Christ is the promised Messiah, the anointed One, God who became a man. Jesus the Son of God is eternally God, past, present, and future who has revealed to us the glory of God in person. 



