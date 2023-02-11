Train up a child in the way he should go, even when he grows older he will not abandon it. Proverbs 22:6 NASB
Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil; Who substitute darkness for light and light for darkness … Isaiah 5:20 NASB
Some 60 years ago, an animated version of Sleeping Beauty was released. I came across and interpretation of this film that I think speaks to the moral concern of a parent (Peterson 2017).
A baby girl, Princess Aurora, was born to the king and queen and a royal christening was planned. Everyone in the kingdom was invited except the evil fairy Maleficent.
Now, when we think of the word maleficent, it means the working of evil or harm to cause destruction. Therefore, the parents were trying to exclude evil from coming near their child. However, the evil fairy showed up uninvited and angered over not being invited. She then cursed Aurora to prick her finger on the spindle of a spinning wheel and die. Aurora is taken away and hidden in the woods with three good fairies. There she’s kept hidden from Maleficent [evil].
Now as the story progresses, we see that this sheltered and isolated life doesn’t prepare her for the day that she will inevitably encounter evil. Moreover, her immaturity and inability to manage life’s obstacles is evident in the day that she meets a stranger in the woods.
Soon after that meeting, she believes she has fallen in love. Love takes time, effort and commitment. She has not fall in love, more like lust or obsession.
One detail I passed over in the story, after Maleficent’s cursing, the king ordered the destruction of all the spinning wheels in the kingdom.
And there is an irony that we’ve got to see. Him being the king he has the authority to issue such a degree and the might to execute that degree. Yet, he fails to destroy all the spinning wheels in the kingdom.
From a parent’s perspective, try as we may, we cannot suppress all evil. Even if I were a man of authority, even if I could command such an order, evil still exists.
In the story, for all the safeguards like trying to hide Aurora, having safe guardians, suppressing evil, Maleficent is still able to lure her into pricking her finger on a spinning wheel.
The king and queen tried to protect their child and acted in ways they thought would keep her safe. And it’s here where I find Jesus’ words to His disciples very fitting.
“I [Jesus] am not asking You [Father] to take them [disciples] out of the world, but to keep them away from the evil one” (John 17:15 NASB).
By the king and queen taking Aurora out of the world — they failed to prepare her for the evil that is in the world.
So, as I consider my role as a dad. I can understand the king and queen’s motivation for trying to exclude all evil out of my son’s life, but that’s just not realistic.
Moreover, the ancient world where biblical figures grew up also had evil in it. Daniel grew up in pagan Babylon and under the authority of Nebuchadnezzar; however, Daniel was still faithful to the true God of heaven.
My son, who I pray walks in the way of faith, will have to do so in this evil and fallen world. So, my prayer for him is based on Jesus’ pray for His disciples, not that God take him out of the world, but that as he lives in this fallen world, God would protect him from the evil one.
Ozzy Osborne is pastor at Christ Church of the Valley in Montrose.