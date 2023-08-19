“Lord, don’t trouble yourself, for I do not deserve to have you come under my roof. That is why I did not even consider myself worthy to come to you. But say the word and my servant will be healed” (Luke 7:6-7).
The centurion knew he didn’t deserve anything, but he believed in Jesus. That is why Jesus granted his request.
It is clear in Scripture and in life that God is merciful. The Psalms repeatedly proclaim God’s mercy. We can see it from the Old Testament to the crucifixion and resurrection of Christ. Our lives are filled with evidence of God’s mercy. Mine sure is! That we are alive, seeing, breathing, reading, thinking, and being is evidence of God’s mercy in action.
When I was small, we were all rightly taught that we would be judged as we arrived at the Pearly Gates. To me, it seemed scary, especially after learning God has seen EVERYTHING we’ve done.
It seemed that what was often left out of that teaching was mercy. Or I might have just missed that part! The mercy of God is one of the most precious realities in the world, one of the most revealing themes in the teachings of Christ.
Maybe, it’s just the one I need the most. I think if we were to peek into the heart of God, it is not the display of His just wrath and cosmic power we saw as kids. Rather we can set our eyes on His mercy without minimizing the fullness of His might.
Those of us who cry so loudly for justice might soon beg for mercy if we were the recipients of justice. When it comes to standing before God, it’s mercy that I want- not justice. The Bible is clear that every one of us are sinners and that we deserve justice.
If God were only a God of justice, none of us would have any hope. It is only by His grace and mercy that the invitation of salvation was given to us and by grace that we have been saved. As sinners we are objects of God’s judgment. Justice demands payment. The payment is a debt we cannot pay.
It’s impossible for me to do enough good works to change my dreadful situation. There is never enough money to donate to the church to buy our way into eternal life. There is absolutely nothing we sinful humans can do on our own to satisfy the justice we deserve.
On our own the situation is hopeless. But thanks be to God, we are not on our own! God is a God who turns hopelessness into abundant life. God is rich in mercy, His compassion for our hopeless, helpless situation sparing us the justice we deserve.
Instead, He shows pity, compassion, and kindness allowing us to trade in our hopelessness for His abundant life. God does not owe us His mercy. In fact, mercy cannot be owed because it is freely given to someone who doesn’t deserve it. That would be me.
God is also very patient with us. Whew! If God handed out justice immediately upon our first sin, none of us would ever get past our “terrible twos”! Instead, our righteous God chooses to hold off pronouncing judgment to a later time to give us the chance to experience His mercy, repent of our sins, and accept Christ as our Savior and pick a new flight pattern!
Thank goodness He does! William Farley wrote in: Outrageous Mercy: Rediscovering the Radical Nature of the Cross, “The cross displays God's mercy and grace, and justice and does so with startling clarity.” God’s wrath and mercy met at the cross of Christ. Because of this we can become a new creation and a child of God.
“Mercy’s indeed the attribute of heaven”, wrote an English poet. What the Bible promises is not only that God shows mercy to people, but that people can - must - show mercy to each other.
Grudges and getting even are a normal part of the world scene, but they have no place in the life of someone who has received the mercy of God. The Bible promises blessing for people who can mirror God's mercy. “God blesses those who are merciful, for they will be shown mercy” (Matthew 5:7). We must be compassionate, just as our father is compassionate.
Our God is not simply sovereign, wonderful as it is to celebrate daily. And He is not only a God of uncompromising justice, thankful as we are that He is. He is the mercy-having God who invites us to look not only at his awesome authority and sovereign strength, but to set our eyes on His mercy and to see into His very heart. How blessed are we who can do so!
Entrust yourself to the God who has mercy. I have!
Mary Vader is number seven of 11 children raised on a Gunnison ranch. She is a pediatrician, a hospital chaplain and an active member of Saint Mary Parish. She is part of a surgical team that has done medical missions all over the world for 30 years.
Views expressed are solely those of the columnist.