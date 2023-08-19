230819-religion-community

(Courtesy photo/Pexels)

“Lord, don’t trouble yourself, for I do not deserve to have you come under my roof. That is why I did not even consider myself worthy to come to you. But say the word and my servant will be healed” (Luke 7:6-7).

The centurion knew he didn’t deserve anything, but he believed in Jesus. That is why Jesus granted his request. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?