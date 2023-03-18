Why is it hard for many of us to ask for help? Why is vulnerability a scary word to us — especially in personal friendships? Why does it matter? It matters because vulnerability is at the center of meaningful human connections. Scientists tell us this, even though I think we know this instinctively or by experience.
We’ve been writing here on the topic of Christ-like connections with others, and how life-giving they can be. So let’s talk about what hinders or helps these desired connections.
Many of us help others, especially when they ask us to help. We are blessed by it. But we’re often not good at asking for help for ourselves.
Most of us want close human connections, but we resist vulnerability, the very trait that makes those connections possible. In a culture that praises having a thick skin, we mistakenly brush off being vulnerable as being weak. We fear it will expose us to embarrassment or hurt.
What stops us from asking friends or family for what we need? Maybe it’s fear of rejection or judgment. Or fear of appearing weak, selfish or inconveniencing them. Maybe we fear that people deem our imperfections as weak character or bad form. Maybe someone won’t respect us if they know the truth about who we are and what we believe. Or maybe we’re simply too proud or ashamed to let them know.
We think that asking others for help smacks of vulnerability or weakness in us. After all, our culture reveres independence and self-reliance. Being stoic is interpreted as strong. God forbid that a man appears “weak” or that a woman comes across as “too emotional or needy.”
All of this can make us silence our stories, our struggles, even among close friends. It’s simply easier to decide that “I’m going to pretend that everything is ok.”
The truth is that asking for help, being vulnerable, can deepen friendships. In the workplace, it’s called generalized reciprocity. In groups, members share personal and business challenges they’re facing and get advice and support toward solving them. So why don’t we do this better in personal relationships with family and friends?
Without vulnerability, our connections with others operate on low power. They’re lop-sided and unhealthy.
I was the oldest of five children in my family. For years, I placed a lot of value on being the super helper, the fixer. I helped with crises, dishing up lots of advice. I liked doing that because I see now that I derived self worth from my helping generosity. I never asked my siblings for help.
But when I grew up and faced a life-changing personal storm, I asked both my siblings and close friends for help. I told them my truth and admitted my desperation. I told them that I so needed their wisdom and support to find my footing. I confessed my helplessness and asked them to walk with me through it.
This changed the old dynamic of my family and friend relationship. They tell me that the relationship is now better balanced and satisfying to them, too. The healthier balance is life-giving to both sides.
You may say, “Forget it. Vulnerability is not my style. It’s too risky and messy.” But consider that even Jesus Christ asked others for help.
We read the biblical story in Mark 14:32-34. “They went to a place called Gethsemane, and Jesus said to his disciples, ‘Sit here while I pray.’ He took Peter, James and John with him and he began to be deeply distressed and troubled. ‘My soul is overwhelmed with sorrow to the point of death,’ he said to them. ‘Stay here and watch.’” This tells us that even Jesus asked his closest friends for help, right before he would die on a cross.
Notice the example he gave, writes blogger Cheri Swalwell. “He did not go around telling everyone how upset he was or entreat them to handle his challenge for him. No, he separated three of his closest companions from the rest of the disciples, and then allowed himself to be vulnerable with a trusted few. He asked them to help him ‘keep watch,’ to stay awake with him while he prayed.”
Friends can’t save us from trouble, but Jesus’ example shows that that we need not be alone in them, Swalwell writes.
Vulnerability is the courage to be honest and open to another person. Sometimes we just need to be heard and understood. Other times we need trustworthy advice and accountability. Asking for it helps the other person(s) to feel trusted and important to the friendship. The reciprocity helps enrich friendships that otherwise remain superficial.
Relationships researcher Brene Brown says that her work with hundreds of people led her to conclude that “vulnerability is the core, the heart, the center of human experiences. Vulnerability is very powerful.”
There’s a C.S. Lewis quote to the point: “Friendship begins in that moment when one person says to another: What! You too? I thought I was the only one.”
Sweet connection.
Linda Cagnetti was a professional journalist with daily newspapers for 35 years, primarily with Gannett Newspapers (including, their Cincinnati Enquirer and Florida Today publications). Linda attends Grace Community Church in Montrose. She and her husband Frank have one adult son, and parent a high school-aged grandson.