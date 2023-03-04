Surely, this happens to other people. Driving home from work, I looked twice. A newly constructed home was easily visible on the right. How was this the first time I saw it? How had I driven this route hundreds of times while it was under construction and was seeing it now for the first time?
It happened to me and likely it has happened to you too. Something so tangible, like a two-story house, within view but we fail to see it.
There is a scientific answer. Our senses, including our sight, are taking in so much information from our environment that our minds delete information that is deemed unnecessary for our survival. Deletions, as this phenomenon is called, are one way that our reality is just our perception.
This filtering is functional. Imagine if I was mentally processing everything my senses were delivering to my mind while traveling down the road, I wouldn’t be able to safely focus on driving.
But it can present a problem in the context of creating Christ-like connections with others. If our minds are deleting everything deemed “unnecessary for survival,” we often miss seeing and connecting with God’s other children. At the top of our mind (literally) are self-serving priorities. God created our minds for survival and yet, he created us to see and connect with others.
Looking to scripture to untangle these seemingly opposite concepts, we find Jesus in the first chapter of John gathering those who would become His disciples. Hidden behind a fig tree, Jesus sees Nathaniel before Philip calls him to come and meet the one who the prophets wrote about. Nathaniel would have been easy to miss. Not only did Jesus spot Nathaniel in the shadows, he saw his heart.
Jesus came to Earth with the mission of saving the world. It was necessary for our survival and growing the kingdom of God. Rather than looking past Nathaniel, He saw him as part of that great plan and one who would disciple others.
We see what we look for and what we look for reflects our heart. When our hearts are fully given over to the Lord, our filtering of the world changes. No longer can we delete others from the busy horizon in front of us. No more can we let the needs of others recede into the shadows. Survival of God’s love becomes the filter through which we see the world.
But first, we must trust in his provision. He will meet our every need in his time. Matthew 6: 31-33 provides this assurance, “So do not worry, saying, ‘What shall we eat?’ or ‘What shall we drink?’ or ‘What shall we wear?’ For the pagans run after all these things, and your heavenly Father knows that you need them. But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.” He will sustain what is “necessary for survival.” Knowing our needs are met allows us to truly see others, sharing God’s love as the greatest commandment.
The science of our mind is created for sanctification, but it begins in our heart. Proverbs 4:23 tells us, “Above all else, guard your heart for everything you do flows from it.”
This includes what, or more importantly, who we see in front of us. We were created with the need to be seen by others. We know too that we were created with the ability to see others and respond with the full measure of God’s love. When we look to and trust God, we see the opportunity for connection with others.
Melanie Hall, a Western Colorado native, is mother of three young adult sons and runs an executive coaching/team building consultancy on the Western Slope.
