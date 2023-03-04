Surely, this happens to other people. Driving home from work, I looked twice. A newly constructed home was easily visible on the right. How was this the first time I saw it? How had I driven this route hundreds of times while it was under construction and was seeing it now for the first time?

It happened to me and likely it has happened to you too. Something so tangible, like a two-story house, within view but we fail to see it.



